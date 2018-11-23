St. Ann’s Fall Bazaar a success

St Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Fenwick held its Annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 17.

The bazaar provided an opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and pick up some favourite baked treats. Gift basket sales, a penny sale, raffle, silent auction, bake table, poinsettias, and knitted items were available.

People were also able to enjoy lunch and coffee after browsing. The bazaar is a yearly event organized by 20 Catholic Women’s League (CWL) members.

Bazaar proceeds support church projects and various community initiatives. CWL President Donna Larocque says the event has been ongoing for over 20 years and always receives “great support” from the community.