Niagara Regional Council appoints new Regional Chair

BY VOICE STAFF

On Thursday, Niagara Region announced via news release that Jim Bradley has been appointed to the position of Regional Chair by a unanimous vote of Regional Council for the 2018-2022 term. Bradley will be officially sworn in on Thursday evening, making him the eighth Regional Chair for the Niagara Region.

Bradley began his political career as a St. Catharines City Councillor from 1970-77. He served as the Member of Provincial Parliament for St. Catharines from 1977-2018. During this time, Bradley held roles as Provincial Minister of Environment, Transportation, Municipal Affairs and Housing, Tourism and Recreation, Community Safety and Correctional Services, and Seniors.

Bradley has contributed to the Niagara community as a hockey and baseball coach, manager and referee; as member of Grantham Optimist Club, as a supporter of the Rankin Run, Gillian’s Place, Start Me Up Niagara, Community Care, Bethlehem Place and other volunteer organizations.

In Ontario, the Municipal Act sets out the responsibilities of the Regional Chair. The Regional Chair is both the head of council and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Region.