Annual Pelham Cares Food Drive a success

Some 300 volunteers of all ages were a driving force in collecting and organizing items during the Pelham Cares Annual Food Drive last weekend. Service groups, students, and members of Pelham and area communities participated. Nearly 150 volunteers in Fonthill and 75 volunteers in Fenwick went door-to-door collecting food and personal care items for those in need. An additional 80 volunteers packed a local garden centre to sort food and load trucks.

Client Services Coordinator Lori Grande extended a thank you to all the volunteers and community partners, saying that the Food Drive couldn’t have been accomplished without them.

Below, Preparing items for transport to Pelham Cares; with the help of a young friend, Susan and Richard Sparrow organize the canned beans; Grade 10 E. L. Crossley students Melanie Leblanc and Caitlyn Kudreikis organize their baskets before dropping items off in their designated areas; students Max Koeler, Paul Town, and Nora Morris hard at work earning their community service hours; and Linnea Perco a Grade 4 student at St. Alexander School, and Andie Molnar a Grade 4 student at Glynn A. Green School, sort through a box of food donations.

JENNIFER CHORNLEY PHOTOS