Santa helps Mayor Junkin at Fenwick tree lighting

Santa, Mayor Marvin Junkin, and residents of Fenwick celebrate the lighting of the tree. JENNIFER CHORNLEY PHOTO

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham December 7, 2018

 

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY
The VOICE

The Fabulous Fenwick Lions Club hosted their Fifth Annual Christmas Tree Lighting last Saturday, December 1. Even though the weather was a bit rainy and damp, close to    150 onlookers were in attendance. Resident Dave Horton provided ambient Christmas music, while members of the Lions kept attendees warm with free hot chocolate, hot dogs, and mini fire pit. Santa met with kids, who told him what they wanted for Christmas. To kick off the Christmas season and spirit, Mayor Marvin Junkin accepted the honour of lighting the tree. Lions president Ken Suthons said the tree lighting was a great way to bring together Fenwick residents.

Below, Charlotte Dominey sits in front of the nativity scene; and Scarlett Kun and Allison Phillips enjoy some hot chocolate; Kristyn and Dean Perpstra give Santa their Christmas lists; Dave Horton playing some Christmas music.

JENNIFER CHORNLEY PHOTOS

 

