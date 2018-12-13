Mayor Junkin’s inaugural remarks, and Council comment

Mayor Junkin’s inaugural remarks
First of all, let me say thank you to all of you who are here tonight. It is because of you that we are here, you the people.
While I lay in bed Tuesday morning after Monday’s election, I remember asking myself, “What the hell have you got yourself into this time?” I imagine that I was feeling the same way a Jack Russell dog would feel, when after chasing a 1000 lb. cow around a pasture, and then with a flying leap, attaches itself onto the animal’s back leg, “Now what?”
It was somewhat overwhelming, until I remembered that I wasn’t the only candidate that got elected on Monday. Six other people had also been elected to council.
Over the last several weeks, I have personally gotten to know these six individuals, and I can assure all residents that you have made wise choices for your council. I have found them to be extremely motivated, intelligent citizens, willing to do whatever it’s going to take to move our town ahead.
As I continued to think of the task ahead, I realized that to help our newly formed group, we would have experienced staff already working in Town Hall that I knew from my past time on council, who would be more than willing to give advice to us on established Town practices, and to accept advice from us as to any new direction that we as a council deemed necessary for the Town to advance in.
What I thought of as a mountain was quickly turning into a manageable hill.
As I continued to think of possible resources that we, as a new council could count on, it was only natural that my thoughts turned to the organized volunteer groups that do so much to enhance community life, in our town. Groups—and forgive me in advance for any that I might miss—such as the Kinsmen, the Fonthill and Fenwick Lions and Lioness, Fonthill Legion, Pelham Cares, Pelham Seniors, and all the volunteers that operate the Town’s sports programs. But there is another group that is also willing to help, and they are what I call the “unorganized” volunteers. These are individual residents who, for whatever reason, don’t feel comfortable in joining any one organization, but still want to contribute their time and expertise to the community. While campaigning, I had so many of these individuals tell me that they were willing to help in a variety of ways. In talking with the other councillors, I realized that they had had similar experiences while conducting their campaigns.
In getting ready to take office, I have visited other municipality’s websites, and discovered that Niagara on the Lake has, on their website, a volunteer database. On the page an individual would put such details as their interests, how many hours they could donate per week or month, and where they would be most comfortable volunteering—whether it be at the library or the community centre. As our website gets an overhaul, I believe this would be a welcomed addition.
In closing, I would like to touch again on the election just past. It is said that the residents speak on election day. On election day Monday, the residents of the Town, and also of the region, did not speak—they shouted. They said in no uncertain terms that they were not happy with the status quo going forward, and that they expected changes from their new council. I believe some of these changes include better communication from the Town to the residents, a clear picture of our financial standing, and more public inclusiveness in the Town’s decision making.
It has been said that first you campaign, and then you must learn to govern. I contend that if you try to govern without remembering your campaign conversations and your promises to the electorate, then you are deceiving the people who delivered your success.
I am very confident that with the guidance of Town staff, and the support of the community, that this council will turn the challenges we face into solutions that will benefit the residents, and will result in making Pelham an even greater place to live. Thank you.
Council comment on inaugural events
Mayor Marvin Junkin
I thought staff did a fabulous job of setting everything up, and it was great to see so many members of the community come out to the event to see their new council sworn in. More than one individual commented on the “positiveness” that seemed to have been in the atmosphere that night. It was a great beginning to what I am sure will be a very productive term of council.
Ward 1 Councillor Mike Ciolfi
I think the inaugural event held Monday was very organized, and most importantly was well attended by the citizens of Pelham. The venue was appropriate for the amount of people that attended. Mayor Junkin’s address was sincere and to the point. Moving forward there will definitely be a learning curve but with all of the knowledge around the horseshoe, the willingness to work together, and the positive support from staff and the citizens of Pelham, I have no doubt that we can accomplish the mandate that has been set. Top priorities: Get a clear picture of the financial situation and put a plan in place to ensure the MCC can cover its operating costs; Strategic plan and set a budget for 2019; Cannabis issues in town; Review all municipal expenditures and all operating costs; The sale of the arena on Haist Street; Short term rentals; Plan for Poth Road and Sulphur Spring Road. All of the above rate the same TOP PRIORITY—they are not in order!
Ward 2 Councillor Ron Kore
It was a great evening at Monday’s inaugural ceremony. It was nice to see so many local individuals and groups involved in the ceremony, including Glissandi Harp and Violin Duo; James Carnegie (piper); the 613 Royal Canadian Army Cadets; the E. L. Crossley Choral Ensemble, and the invocation by The Ven. Dr. John Course. Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato and her team did a wonderful job organizing and setting this evening up. It was terrific to see so many people from the community come out to support this new council. Now it is time to do what they expect, to roll up our sleeves and get to work, tackling some of the important issues and making some difficult decisions.
Ward 2 Councillor John Wink
The inaugural meeting was very humbling in that the reality is upon us and the work as a council is now beginning. I appreciate the large number of residents that took time out of their evening to provide support to their new council. With the entire council being new, we will have some growing pains when it comes to protocol but staff is there to provide us with guidance in that regard. There are obviously a laundry list of priorities that we have to consider; in no particular order: Implement by-laws restricting the sale of cannabis in Pelham, determine where cannabis can be used throughout Pelham and controlling the growth of cannabis growers; Get a thorough understanding of our finances and communicating to our residents exactly where our finances stand; The budget process for 2019 will be commencing immediately, which needs to address repair of Poth Street and Sulphur Springs Road, along with water and other road repairs; We need to put a by-law in place controlling short term rentals; Implement traffic calming measures including the replacement of the chicane on Haist Street, just to name a few. This is an exciting time for the new council and I am confident that this council I’ll be up for the challenges ahead.
Ward 3 Councillor Bob Hildebrand
A new era began at the inaugural meeting of Pelham Town Council at the Meridian Community Centre. As councillor for Ward 3, I was elated by the results and humbled by the support of so many of our residents, and many from outside my ward boundaries who attended the event. This council has a vast array of experience and qualifications. Teamwork based on a common goal will be the key to success over these next four years. I am looking forward to working with dedicated and committed fellow councillors and mayor, plus a great staff to ensure the growth and prosperity of our dynamic town. The coming four years will no doubt bring challenges, successes and surprises but we will endeavour to make Pelham and the Niagara Region better because of our commitment to accountability.
Councillors Marianne Stewart and Lisa Haun had not responded to a request for comment by deadline.
