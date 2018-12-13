Mayor Junkin’s inaugural remarks, and Council comment

Mayor Junkin’s inaugural remarks

First of all, let me say thank you to all of you who are here tonight. It is because of you that we are here, you the people.

While I lay in bed Tuesday morning after Monday’s election, I remember asking myself, “What the hell have you got yourself into this time?” I imagine that I was feeling the same way a Jack Russell dog would feel, when after chasing a 1000 lb. cow around a pasture, and then with a flying leap, attaches itself onto the animal’s back leg, “Now what?”

It was somewhat overwhelming, until I remembered that I wasn’t the only candidate that got elected on Monday. Six other people had also been elected to council.

Over the last several weeks, I have personally gotten to know these six individuals, and I can assure all residents that you have made wise choices for your council. I have found them to be extremely motivated, intelligent citizens, willing to do whatever it’s going to take to move our town ahead.

As I continued to think of the task ahead, I realized that to help our newly formed group, we would have experienced staff already working in Town Hall that I knew from my past time on council, who would be more than willing to give advice to us on established Town practices, and to accept advice from us as to any new direction that we as a council deemed necessary for the Town to advance in.

What I thought of as a mountain was quickly turning into a manageable hill.

As I continued to think of possible resources that we, as a new council could count on, it was only natural that my thoughts turned to the organized volunteer groups that do so much to enhance community life, in our town. Groups—and forgive me in advance for any that I might miss—such as the Kinsmen, the Fonthill and Fenwick Lions and Lioness, Fonthill Legion, Pelham Cares, Pelham Seniors, and all the volunteers that operate the Town’s sports programs. But there is another group that is also willing to help, and they are what I call the “unorganized” volunteers. These are individual residents who, for whatever reason, don’t feel comfortable in joining any one organization, but still want to contribute their time and expertise to the community. While campaigning, I had so many of these individuals tell me that they were willing to help in a variety of ways. In talking with the other councillors, I realized that they had had similar experiences while conducting their campaigns.

In getting ready to take office, I have visited other municipality’s websites, and discovered that Niagara on the Lake has, on their website, a volunteer database. On the page an individual would put such details as their interests, how many hours they could donate per week or month, and where they would be most comfortable volunteering—whether it be at the library or the community centre. As our website gets an overhaul, I believe this would be a welcomed addition.

In closing, I would like to touch again on the election just past. It is said that the residents speak on election day. On election day Monday, the residents of the Town, and also of the region, did not speak—they shouted. They said in no uncertain terms that they were not happy with the status quo going forward, and that they expected changes from their new council. I believe some of these changes include better communication from the Town to the residents, a clear picture of our financial standing, and more public inclusiveness in the Town’s decision making.

It has been said that first you campaign, and then you must learn to govern. I contend that if you try to govern without remembering your campaign conversations and your promises to the electorate, then you are deceiving the people who delivered your success.

I am very confident that with the guidance of Town staff, and the support of the community, that this council will turn the challenges we face into solutions that will benefit the residents, and will result in making Pelham an even greater place to live. Thank you.