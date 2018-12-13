Mayor, new Pelham Town Council take oaths of office

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY

The VOICE

“The Tuesday morning after the Monday election, I remember asking myself, ‘What the hell have you gotten yourself into?’”

This was the opening line, echoed with a ripple of laughter from the crowd, from Mayor Marvin Junkin’s inauguration speech on Monday, December 3, given to a capacity crowd at the community centre.

Some 200 onlookers and invited guests attended the inaugural council meeting, including service club volunteers, Town administration, fire and emergency services personnel, newly-elected District School Board of Niagara Trustees Nancy Beamer and Leanne Prince, and newly-elected Regional Councillor Diana Huson.

Junkin said he reflected on the experience as being “somewhat overwhelming,” relating it to a Jack Russell Terrier going through a cow pasture, jumping on a 2,000 lb animal, then thinking, “Now what?”

“[I then] remembered I wasn’t the only candidate who got elected that Monday, six other people did too.”

Junkin said since the election the group has met to discuss the issues facing the Town.

“I can assure all residents that you have made wise choices for your council.”

“I have found them to be extremely motivated, intelligent citizens who are willing to do whatever it is going to take to move our town ahead,” Junkin said.

“As I continue to think of the task ahead, I realize that to help our newly-formed group, we would have experienced staff already working at Town Hall,” he said. “They are more than willing to give advice to us on established Town practices and to accept advice from us as to any new direction that we as a Council deem necessary for the Town to advance.”

Junkin also acknowledged all volunteers who serve on Town committees and various service clubs, along with the individual community volunteers who “make mountains into manageable hills.”

“As I continued to think of possible resources that we as a new council could count on, it was only natural that my thoughts turned to the organized volunteer groups that do so much to enhance community life in our town,” said Junkin. “But there’s another group that’s willing to help, and they are what I call the unorganized volunteers.”

In a reflection on the election outcome, Junkin reaffirmed his mayoral campaign commitment to looking into the Town’s finances, better communication between the Town and residents and more “public inclusiveness” in Town issues, operations and capital projects.

The ceremonial meeting began with the procession of Town Council, led by Piper James Carnegie, followed by the 613 Welland and Lincoln Air Cadets Regiment flag party. The E. L. Crossley Choral Ensemble performed O’ Canada, with the invocation offered by The Venerable Dr. John Course.

The Town of Pelham’s Chief Administrative Officer, Darren Ottaway, officially introduced Junkin and each councillor, who swore his or her oath in turn. Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato signed their declarations.

Ward 1 Councillors Mike Ciolfi and Marianne Stewart, Ward 2 Councillors Ron Kore and John Wink, and Ward 3 Councillors Lisa Haun and Bob Hildebrandt were sworn in.

After the ceremonial induction, council did conduct a few items of business. Junkin announced the list of Town advisory committees that were seeking new members, and the appointment of Councillor Haun as the 2018-2022 Council’s first Deputy Mayor. The position will rotate every eight months, by alphabetical order.

A wine and cheese reception followed the meeting, with Deborah and David Braun of the Glissandi Harp and Violin Duo providing ambient music.