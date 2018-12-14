Santa parade rolls through Fenwick

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY

The VOICE

Downtown Fenwick was a flurry of excitement as the Fabulous Fenwick Lions Club held its 21st Annual Pelham Santa Claus Parade last Saturday.

Coolish temperatures, sunny blue skies with enough snow to just blanket the ground made it comfortable for everyone of all ages to view the passing show.

Trevor Philbrick and Bill King were the Parade Marshals for this year’s event. Philbrick has been organizing the parade for the past eight years, while King has been helping organize for the last two. King is no stranger to organizing parades as he dedicates his time to the Canada Day and Lions Club Carnival Parades yearly.

This year, 45 floats participated, a “significant increase” from last year’s 28.

“It was a surprise we received this many entries,” Philbrick said.

King said, “We just kept adding and adding. They didn’t come in all at once, plus there were two additional entries that weren’t on our list this morning.”

Philbrick, sporting an elf outfit, said this is one of the club’s biggest events of the year.

“I really enjoy this event. I love being in the park afterwards and seeing everyone enjoying the free hot dogs, chili, cider and hot chocolate.”

“We hear comments from the people who attend who can’t believe that everything is free because events such as these are rare nowadays.”

Philbrick added, “It’s a great community event.”

Making up the 45 participating floats were a variety of community non-profit organizations, service clubs, sports teams, the E. L. Crossley Marching Band, Mayor Marvin Junkin and some members of the Town of Pelham’s newly-elected council, Regional councillor Diana Huson, MP Dean Allison, Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, EMS Services including OPP Auxiliary, fire and ambulance, DeVries Fruit Farms, church groups, Niagara Memorial Militaires Alumni Drum Corps, local businesses, schools, Acapella Niagara and, of course, the “Big Guy,” Santa Claus himself.

Kids collected a variety of Christmas treats handed out by a number of volunteers representing a variety of service clubs.

Larry Lawson, a mellophone player with the Niagara Memorial Militaires Alumni Drum Corps, said the group has been playing in the parade for the past four years.

This year’s event was one of five Christmas parades they participated in. Lawson said the group enjoys playing in the Fenwick parade, as the club is “organized” and “hospitable.”

“There’s always a large crowd in the downtown part. We enjoy playing in community parades such as these.”

Peter Menger participated in this year’s parade with his “Pepsi Truck.”

“I have always been a collector of Pepsi items,” he said. “When I got a call that the GM Plant 1 on Ontario street were scrapping a 1956 Model of their ambulances, I was right down there.”

It took Menger about three months of consistent work to complete the project.

“It even had the original gurney attached to the unit,” he said.

The parade ran just over two kilometres, starting from Bethany Christian Reform Church on Balfour Street, travelling north to Canboro Road through the downtown, and ending at Centennial Park on Church Street.

After the parade, kids were able to visit Santa and enjoy a hayride or pony ride, along with hot apple cider, chili, hot dogs, and coffee.

The Lions Club also collected donations of gently used children’s socks, coats, hats, and gloves for area residents in need.