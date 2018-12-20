fbpx

Kids’ Christmas Card Contest winners

A. K. Wigg's winners. VOICE PHOTO

BY VOICE STAFF

“Christmas at Home” was the theme around which students were asked to create their cards. A selection of some winning entries appears on pages 14 and 15. A presentation of winning entries is currently on display in Sobeys Fonthill.

The Voice thanks these generous local businesses that donated prizes for the winners.

First Place winners took home $30 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu; a $10 gift card from Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.

Second Place winners took home $20 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu; a $10 gift card from Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.

Third Place winners took home $10 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu, and Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.

Honourable Mention winners received a chocolate covered Christmas Oreo from Sweet Thoughts.

 

The Winners

A. K. Wigg

First Place: Ian Cretney

Second Place: Sioban Mitchell-Moore

Third Place: Savannah Speck

Honorable Mentions: Cindy Hausler, Evan Marci, Callaway Harlos

 

Glynn A. Green

First Place: Hillary Haining

Second Place: Sydney Wilson

Third Place: Devyn Vanderlip

Honorable Mentions: Angel Shields, Valerie Lyttle, Hayden Williams

 

 

St. Alexander

First Place: Adelynne A.

Second Place: Angelina C.

Third Place: Olivia K.

Honorable Mentions: Hailey T., Ceyannah G., Russell L.

 

St. Ann

First Place: Henry Knafelc

Second Place: Lylah Ruzanske

Third Place: Kait Lilliott

Honorable Mentions: Beatrice McNaught, Jenny Vani, Kayleigh Bain Gillies

 

 

Wellington Heights

First Place: Charlotte Cimek

Second Place: Raven Henry

Third Place: Madison Chemerika

Honorable Mentions: Lily Reynolds, Hilary Cimek, Maygan Book

 

A selection of winning cards

 

 

