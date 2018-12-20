Kids’ Christmas Card Contest winners

BY VOICE STAFF
“Christmas at Home” was the theme around which students were asked to create their cards. A selection of some winning entries appears on pages 14 and 15. A presentation of winning entries is currently on display in Sobeys Fonthill.
The Voice thanks these generous local businesses that donated prizes for the winners.
First Place winners took home $30 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu; a $10 gift card from Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.
Second Place winners took home $20 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu; a $10 gift card from Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.
Third Place winners took home $10 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu, and Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.
Honourable Mention winners received a chocolate covered Christmas Oreo from Sweet Thoughts.
The Winners
A. K. Wigg
First Place: Ian Cretney
Second Place: Sioban Mitchell-Moore
Third Place: Savannah Speck
Honorable Mentions: Cindy Hausler, Evan Marci, Callaway Harlos
Glynn A. Green
First Place: Hillary Haining
Second Place: Sydney Wilson
Third Place: Devyn Vanderlip
Honorable Mentions: Angel Shields, Valerie Lyttle, Hayden Williams
St. Alexander
First Place: Adelynne A.
Second Place: Angelina C.
Third Place: Olivia K.
Honorable Mentions: Hailey T., Ceyannah G., Russell L.
St. Ann
First Place: Henry Knafelc
Second Place: Lylah Ruzanske
Third Place: Kait Lilliott
Honorable Mentions: Beatrice McNaught, Jenny Vani, Kayleigh Bain Gillies
Wellington Heights
First Place: Charlotte Cimek
Second Place: Raven Henry
Third Place: Madison Chemerika
Honorable Mentions: Lily Reynolds, Hilary Cimek, Maygan Book
A selection of winning cards
While you’re here…consider taking out a Voice Membership to express your support for local journalism.