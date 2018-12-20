Kids’ Christmas Card Contest winners

“Christmas at Home” was the theme around which students were asked to create their cards. A selection of some winning entries appears on pages 14 and 15. A presentation of winning entries is currently on display in Sobeys Fonthill.

The Voice thanks these generous local businesses that donated prizes for the winners.

First Place winners took home $30 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu; a $10 gift card from Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.

Second Place winners took home $20 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu; a $10 gift card from Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.

Third Place winners took home $10 gift cards from Minor Brothers Country Living Stores, Peter Piper’s Pub and Restaurant, and Fonthill PetValu, and Fonthill Sobeys, plus a delicious chocolate Rudolph lollipop from Sweet Thoughts in Ridgeville, and a beautiful poinsettia from Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre.

Honourable Mention winners received a chocolate covered Christmas Oreo from Sweet Thoughts.