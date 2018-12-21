Kinsmen’s 57th Christmas Dinner

BY VOICE STAFF

The Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club held its 57th Annual Senior’s Christmas Dinner Party on Wednesday, December 12 at the community centre. Some 160 Pelham seniors spread holiday cheer by enjoying a free Christmas dinner and entertainment by teacher, musician and songwriter, Lindsey Mills, with Jessica Boudreau and Michaela Evans accompanying her with guitar and vocals. All participants were entered in a draw to win a gift from Santa. What started out decades ago as a simple coffee and cookie gathering has grown into a full-meal social event. Event Chair Len Doyle extended a “thank you” to all the community partners, volunteers and Kinsmen and Kinettes members who assisted with the overall event.