A year and a bit on, two Fonthill newcomers thriving

Still piping

The only thing that changes faster than Pelham itself is its restaurants. Just over a year ago, when Peter Moore opened Peter Piper’s Pub House, Zest, Moku’s, and Pub on the Hill all still stood in Fonthill. All three have since been shuttered and reopened under new names with new cuisines by new owners.

“That’s the way the industry is,” said Moore last week. “But we’re very happy with how things have gone this past year.”

Upon opening, Moore joked that while a traditional publican lives above the pub, he was only burning the candle at both ends before returning to his home each night. Now, though, he and his wife are looking for a manager to take over some of the workload.

“This is right on schedule. I thought it would take about a year for the business to grow to where we could take on a manager,” he said.

Moore said that the two are very grateful for the support the community has given them over the past year, describing the customers, the staff, and the surrounding community as their restaurant family.

“The community has been good to us, and we’ve tried to be good back,” said Moore. “We jumped at the chance to support the community centre and other Town events. Part of that is good business sense, sure, but it’s about being a part of this place.”

Even the abundance of other eateries nearby doesn’t bother him.

“The competition is a good thing. It’s how you can compare yourself to other places—you can go in and see what they gave, and that can give you ideas for what you can do. Not to replicate, of course, but to come up with new things.”

Some of Peter Piper’s staples that Moore is most proud of are the regular specials. He began, upon opening, with a five-dollar burger day, but has since expanded to deals six days a week.

“Being in Pelham, we have many residents on fixed-incomes,” said Moore. “And those people should be able to get out, go someplace, and socialize.”

Moore also said that he likes how diverse the crowds can be at the pub, attributing this at least in part to the live music often on display. There are performances every Friday, and jazz on Saturdays.

“I don’t think there are any other places in Pelham that do regular live music,” he said. “We’ve even had open-mic nights.” Moore denied that he himself had gotten up on stage.

“The only song I could sing is the Muppets one. You know, ‘Doo doo doo…Mahna, Mahna.’ I stay behind the bar where I belong.”

Despite his aversion to performance, Moore did try out his radio voice just before Christmas, recording a 15-second advertisement to be played on three local radio stations.

“We advertise every week in the Voice, and that works. Advertising is key. And there was a fire sale on the radio spot, so I thought, ‘Sure, let’s try it.’ And we’ve had lots of people come in a say that they heard me on the radio.”

In the coming months, Moore is looking forward to seeing how the changes to the town affect its look—and his restaurant.

“It’s not like I see all the new people moving in as dollar signs,” he said. “It’s about how our town is and who’s here. I’ll be interested to see how much of the small-town feel we can keep as we get bigger.”

With an all-new Town Council elected in the fall, Moore said that he has high hopes for them.

“I’ve gotten to meet almost all of them, and they all seem very competent, very eager to get to work,” he said. “And that’s good. I want to see what’s going to happen. We plan on being here.”