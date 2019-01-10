Trudeau to hold Brock Town Hall

BY VOICE STAFF

Next Tuesday, January 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make Brock University one of the stops on his upcoming tour of town hall talks.

As he has done in each of the past two years, the Prime Minister is travelling across the country to meet with Canadians and hear directly from communities about what they have to say about the future.

According to a Brock news release, the town hall tour will come to St. Catharines at Brock University’s Ian Beddis Gymnasium on Tuesday, starting at 7 PM.

“It is truly an honour to welcome the Prime Minister back to the Niagara region,” said Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey. “This town hall is a terrific opportunity for the residents of Niagara Centre and throughout the region to be a part of the democratic process and make their voices heard.”

The event is open to everyone, including Brock students, faculty and staff, as well as the wider Niagara community.

“I am excited that this year Niagara residents will have their opportunity to pose questions directly to Prime Minister Trudeau,” said St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.

Brock President Gervan Fearon said it is “tremendous news” that Niagara region has been selected as a site for the Prime Minister’s meetings and encouraged residents to attend.

“Supporting the Niagara community is one of Brock’s top priorities and we’re honoured to have the opportunity to host a dialogue with the Prime Minister,” said Fearon. “We’re excited that he chose Niagara for one of these important town hall events.”

Doors open at 5 PM, and those wishing to attend should expect to enter a queue in front of the Ian Beddis Gymnasium early to secure a seat.