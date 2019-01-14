It’s no to retail pot in Pelham

BY VOICE STAFF

At a special Committee of the Whole meeting, Monday, January 14, Pelham Town Council unanimously voted to opt-out of allowing retail cannabis stores in the municipality.

Barbara Wiens, Director of Community Planning and Development, made a presentation to council outlining Town staff’s recommendation to allow retail sales.

Technically, Monday’s vote related to an amendment of an interim by-law. Council will officially vote to ratify the opt-out by-law at its next official meeting on Monday, January 21.

Ontario municipalities have until January 22 to opt in or out of retail cannabis sales. At Monday’s meeting, Wiens said that as of January 14, 46 municipalities had voted to opt-out, while 123 voted to opt-in.

While Pelham may decide to opt-in on retail cannabis sales in the future, if it does so now, the Town may not opt-out later.