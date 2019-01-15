Pelham Minor Hockey celebrates 20th International Silver Stick Tournament

Pelham Minor Hockey Association hosted its final Silver Stick tournament event of the 2018-19 season with the International Silver Stick Finals.

From January 10 to 13, Pelham and surrounding communities throughout Niagara hosted 99 participating teams from Canada and the United States.

To kick-off the association’s 20th annual event, this year’s opening ceremonies were held on January 10 at the community centre. The celebrations commenced with a Parade of Champions of the 99 teams, a welcoming speech from Mayor Marvin Junkin on behalf of the Town.

“It’s a lot of work to put this whole tournament on and tournaments like these strengthen our local and international communities,” Junkin said. “It brings everyone together in fun, competition and teamwork.”

Junkin extended best wishes and “happy memories” to the teams and their families who participated in the event.

Participating Niagara teams were the Atom/Squirt Alternate Entry Pelham Panthers, Atom/Squirt-Local League/House League Welland Tigers, Bantam Alternate Entry Pelham Panthers, two Pelham Panthers teams from Midget Local League division, Novice A Lincoln Blades, Peewee Alternate Entry Pelham Panthers and Peewee Alternate Entry Merritton Bulldogs.

U.S. teams came from Colorado, California, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.

To assist in accommodating the tournament play, games were also played in Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines and Port Colborne.