Town of Pelham 2019 budget input meeting

The Town of Pelham held its annual budget input meeting on Monday, January 7 in council chambers.

The meeting gave residents, community groups and Town-operated organizations an opportunity to provide public input for the town’s 2019 budget.

Treasurer’s presentation

Town Treasurer Teresa Quinlin made a presentation to council regarding Town budgets and how the Town receives its revenue.

The Town has three budgets it must prepare yearly— an operating levy budget, an operating budget, and a capital budget.

“The Town’s budget is a financial plan that outlines the money the Town will raise and spend within one year,” Quinlin said. “It aligns the Town’s strategic priorities with the services that are delivered daily to the residents and directs what infrastructure will be purchased, constructed and repaired.”

The operating levy budget is funded by residential and business taxes that pays for the daily business of the Town. This includes all programs and services, including staff to deliver these services, supplies and repayment of debt for major projects.

The operating rate budget pays for based services such as water and waste water treatment. Costs for these services are charged to residents based on usage only not by property taxes.

The capital budget is used for long-term investments such as infrastructure and facilities, which are paid off over time. Road repairs and machinery purchases are examples of capital projects.

Quinlin said that in 2018, the average assessment value of homes in Pelham was $338,645, with $4,321 per household in property taxes paid.

Councillor Ron Kore wondered whether the average assessment was “a little low.” Quinlin responded that the assessment comes from the province, which takes out the outliers—homes of very high and very low value.

Library budget

Acting Pelham Public Library CEO Amy Guilmette and Chair Tim Wright presented a proposed 2019 operating budget of $984,315.

2018 library operations totalled $945,315.

Wright explained that building maintenance and repairs were increasing due to the library’s cleaning contractor retiring and that new bids were much higher. He also said that carpet and window cleaning were more costly with two buildings.

Councillor Marianne Stuart questioned the increase in the cleaning costs and inquired if it had been put out for public tender. Guilmette said that four public companies were sent requests.

Included was a funding request of $222,000 for Fonthill branch renovations. The current facility is 31 years old.

There are public spaces that do not meet accessibility standards, there’s no dedicated quiet space, hallways are overcrowded, there is unused basement space and cramped staff work spaces. A big portion of this figure includes the installation of an elevator to meet accessibility requirements that need to be implemented by 2025.

Guilmette and Wright cited challenges beyond 2019, including the sustainability of revenue sources, balancing rising expenditures, updating the Fonthill branch, and maintaining customer service.

Fonthill Bandshell Concerts

Fonthill Bandshell Concerts Chair Gayle Baltjes-Bazinet made a presentation to council regarding the 2019 Bandshell Concert Series. In addition to the group’s standard “in kind request,” Baltjes-Bazinet asked for considerations that would improve the event experience for patrons.

Due to the hilly nature of the bandshell location, they have requested that the park be graded to make level seating possible.

“The park requires more lighting, the trees need to be trimmed, and perimeter pavers surrounding the bandshell need to be lifted, levelled and re-installed as it is urgently needed for the safety of our volunteers and taxpaying attendees,” Baltjes-Bazinet said.

More parking for disabled patrons was requested. Baltjes-Bazinet also requested that the liquor area fencing be moved back.

“We had a lot of complaints this summer,” said Baltjes-Bazinet. “Our job as volunteers is not to have to deal with complaints about somebody else’s drinking.”

Baltjes-Bazinet asked if there could be communication and collaboration between the Bandshell Concert Series committee and the Town, as they are “trying to make it a collective experience.”

Traffic calming

Fonthill Resident John Abbott submitted his concerns via email to Town Council regarding traffic calming on Pancake Lane between Haist and Pelham Streets, the traffic light at the junction of Pancake Lane and Pelham Street, and Pickwick Place median lighting.

“The speed [on Pancake] is quite surprisingly fast, it’s a bit of a race track, particularly during peak hours,” Abbott said.

Abbott cited the reason for a stop light at Pancake Lane and Pelham Street is the challenge of attempting to turn left.

“It’s a fine judgment as you’re really trying to dash between cars that are coming north and going south and occasionally there’s one coming at you [from across the street],” Abbott said. “The pedestrian light that’s there is really quite confusing. You’re really not sure what to do if you’re in a car on Pancake because you can’t see a light and you can only judge what’s going on by having the traffic stop.”

“I think there is going to be a serious accident there sooner than later,” Abbott said.

Abbott has been wrestling with the Town on the issue of Pickwick Place median lighting.

“The reason we had an issue in the first place is that somehow, for some reason, the Town felt that the lights on Pickwick Place were perhaps too expensive.”

There are seven light standards that are not giving enough light out at night time, Abbott said.

“The citizens of Pickwick Place then wrestled with the Town on occasion because the proposed lighting was to be 25 feet high as opposed to what’s there now, which is 12. We felt that it was really too intrusive and quite unnecessary because the initial cost was was tabled as $130,000 which seems a very large amount for replacing seven light standards.”

Abbott said the residents of the street are “quite happy” with the current lighting configuration and the brightness of the current lighting. If it is deemed necessary by the Town to improve the brightness on this lightly travelled cul de sac, then LED bulbs could be installed to replace the existing lights.

Other budget considerations

Fonthill resident Bill Heska suggested that light standards be standardized.

He said that the Town has “light standards of every make, model and vintage.” Transitioning to LED lightning would also see a cost reduction by about 30 to 50 percent.

Chair of the Pelham Community Preservation Coalition Jim Jeffs asked council to set aside funding for enforcement relating to cannabis production facilities, including smell and light pollution issues, plus devaluing of properties around the cannabis production areas.

The Coalition seeks to change the zoning of cannabis production facilities from agricultural to industrial. “Since agricultural designated business only pays one-tenth of the taxes, you can’t make them [cannabis production facilities] move, but at least they can pay reasonable taxes,” Jeffs said.

“I can’t think of anything else that has more impact on the place we live than by having all these cannabis grow-ops.”

Fenwick Lions Club president Ken Suthons asked that council approve replacing the club’s electronic billboard. The sign sustained water damage and has been fully inoperable since last September, with replacement parts no longer available. Suthons requested the cost to replace the sign be included in the budget and to obtain additional quotes in addition to the $12,189 from the current sign company.

Rotary Club of Fonthill past president Frank Adamson proposed the establishment of a Rotary Fitness Trail.

The Rotary committee is looking to install some 20 different pieces of fitness equipment and have committed $25,000 towards the initiative.

With the Town’s support, Adamson said the Rotary Club would apply for a $75,000 grant from the Trillium Foundation to complete the project. The path would be wheelchair accessible.

Requests and suggestions were submitted through [email protected] and included eliminating sidewalk snow clearing, reviewing staffing levels and compensation, a zero percent Increase in taxes for 2019, reviewing operating costs of community centre, and a request for gypsy moth spraying.

Future budget discussion

On Monday, January 21, there will be a budget impact meeting informing council of items affecting the 2019 budget, along with a draft capital budget available for council review. On Monday, February 4, the capital budget will be presented, and Tuesday, February 19, it will be up for council’s approval.

The draft operating and water and wastewater budgets will be made available to council, with a presentation at the general committee meeting on Monday March 4.

The final operating and water and wastewater budgets for council’s consideration for approval will be on Monday, March 18.