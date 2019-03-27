Leavens to council: Do your duty

He may be long out of office, but former mayor Ron Leavens keeps a keen eye on municipal happenings, and what he saw last week with Town Council disturbed him.

“They fumbled the ball badly on this one.”

“This one” is the proposed sale of the old Pelham arena lands on Haist Street, part of the previous council’s plan to help pay for the new community centre in East Fonthill.

Leavens served as Pelham’s mayor from 2002 to 2006. Then, as he says, he was “voted out of office.”

The issue that killed Leavens was the municipal purchase of the acreage now known as East Fonthill. In part, Leavens sought to protect it from developers bent on making a quick buck with cheap, slipshod construction. He wanted the Town to determine how, and when, the tract was developed.

Not surprisingly, how the Town continues to approach East Fonthill, and issues related to it, is top-of-mind for Leavens.

Now 72, he tells anyone who asks that his days in politics are done. A teacher in Niagara schools from 1975 to 2000, he recently sold his PetValu franchise in Fonthill—although he continues to work there, part-time, after 22 years and counting.

“The vast majority of the people who come into the store want the arena sold. Water and sewer rates are going up. We don’t want higher taxes on top of that. I agree with Councillor Kore, who said that if we weren’t in the situation we were in you could’ve taken more time to look at it.”

Leavens shook his head at the suggestion that the arena building could be re-purposed for other municipal uses, even as a new centre of operations.

“Putting Town Hall in a residential neighborhood just doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that if nearby residents thought that traffic was bad when the arena was in operation, they had a rude awakening coming if the headquarters for Town staff, operating 51 weeks a year, were transplanted within their midst.

Some councillors who voted against the sale last week said that they were responding to recent resident sentiment against seeing the property developed, despite an asserted 85% of residents overall favouring the move in a Town survey.

Leavens said that NIMBY-ism is something that all councils are faced with, but that the greater good is what’s most important.

“Councillors should be making decisions for the whole community, not just neighborhoods,” he said.

“The three that voted to keep the property copped-out on their responsibilities. They know the Town’s financial situation. They know how important it is to get dollars in the kitty to start paying off the Town’s loans. They’ve got background information that the public doesn’t have, that shows how severely we need the sale. It’s logical to sell this property for as much as it will go for.”

When asked about Councillor John Wink’s rationale for abstaining from the vote—that he owned property six doors away, and that the value of his property may be affected by development—Leavens said that it was better to be cautious on matters of potential pecuniary interest.

“If I had been in his shoes, I would have done the same. Whenever there is money or property involved, councillors have to be careful.”

Leavens said like it or not, Pelham’s financial reality is what it is.

“The size of the debt isn’t going to shrink unless it’s paid off. You have to be fiscally responsible, and holding onto the arena property is not fiscally responsible. All the candidates that were elected were preaching fiscal responsibility. Now follow through with it.”