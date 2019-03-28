Mayor, councillors, Interim CAO sound off on arena non-sale decision

The Voice requested comment from Mayor Junkin, all councillors, and Interim CAO Teresa Quinlin on council’s decision to reject selling the old Pelham arena in the face of apparently overwhelming public support for the sale. Councillor Bob Hildebrandt declined to comment. Councillor Ron Kore did not acknowledge the request, telling the Voice after this week’s print edition hit the street that owing to his mother’s death before the most recent Town Council meeting, he took a break from work and communications last week.

I declared a conflict because our personal residence is six properties away from the old arena lands. Because of the close proximity our property value could be impacted by any decision made by council positively or negatively…it is impossible to predict if this would be the case however I erred on the side of caution which is within my rights as a councillor.

In one of our early orientation sessions, we had legal council discuss conflicts of interest and consequences of undeclared interests. It was suggested that if there was any doubt it would be best to err on the side of caution.

Throughout the last couple of weeks, I have had several residents email, call and tell me in person not to rush into the sale, this is not a fire sale. This is prime real estate. If there is a plan in place and we see that there is NO need for this property in the future, then I’m okay with the sale as proposed.

I am 100% okay with selling the arena as per the proposed plan, providing we have a long-term plan in place that looks at buildings, land and infrastructure, and that this property will not be required for future use. Once it is sold there is no looking back.

I voted no to the sale of the arena at this time, NOT because I’m in favour of tearing down the existing building and keeping the land as-is.

Interim CAO Teresa Quinlin

On February 11 there were two special council meetings opened to the public with presentations from the Treasurer and Director Planning and Community Planning on the former arena land located on 1120 Haist Street. The staff was directed by the Mayor to conduct a public survey asking the residents of Pelham for their vote on whether to sell or retain these lands. All members of council were given an opportunity to review the survey questions before they were published. Mailers were sent to households in Pelham to ensure awareness of the survey and that they had an opportunity to vote.

The response was 85.16% (769) in favour of selling portions of the land and 14.84% (134) voted to retain portions of the land. This response was similar to the poll that the Voice held. I think the poll results were accurate since people were required to input their municipal address. Staff reviewed the addresses provided for anomalies and to ensure only Pelham addresses were included in the final tally.

The Town advertised notice of the survey on our website, in the Voice (including a commentary submission by the Mayor), sent out a direct-mail piece to households, posted it on social media, and was brought up at the public open house. An effort was made to ensure that all households were aware of the survey and they were encouraged to vote. Given the previous work done by the Department of Community Planning and Development in 2017 and the strong push to inform residents and receive their input for a second time, I would say that the consultation process was sufficiently thorough. The poll questions reflected the reality of our financials and the impact this sale of land has on them; I believe the poll questions were fair.

The Town has made commitments to capital projects that were started prior to 2019 that were approved to be funded by reserves. Purchase orders have been issued and consequently the Town is obligated to finish these capital projects. The Town does not have any cash in its reserves to use for these purposes.

If the land is not sold, the Town will have increased interest and principal payments to pay for the funds that need to be borrowed in order to pay for the $2.6 million committed capital projects. If the land remains with the Town, additional funds will be needed to demolish the building and remediate the soil with an additional cost up to $1 million. This additional debt could add an additional 3.9% increase in property taxes every year for next 10 years above other proposed tax increases.

Mayor Marvin Junkin

I was very disappointed with the councillors who voted not to sell the arena lands on several points. Council as a whole had stated on several occasions that if the land had not been sold before we took office, then we would re-open the debate, and whatever the majority of the residents decided, we would honor that decision. After two public meetings, the Town conducted a poll, which was advertised, not only on the Town website, but also in the local paper, and a flyer was mailed out to every household in the town. These steps cost the Town roughly $3,500 dollars. The result of the poll showed 85% of the 900-plus respondents were in favor of selling the land. At no time up to this point had any councillors indicated that they would be voting against the will of the majority of the poll, which, by the way, with those 900 respondents, could be classed as statistically significant. Because no opposition was voiced beforehand, when the motion came before council I did not call for comments or debate, assuming—wrongly, as it turned out—that all councillors were still on-side with listening to the will of the majority. Members of this council are on record criticizing the last council for having their own agenda, and not listening to the will of the people. I personally felt that with 85% of the town telling us to sell the land, this should have been one of the easiest decisions made by this council to date. Going forward, I would imagine some skepticism may be voiced by the populace the next time council asks for their opinion.

Councillor Lisa Haun

The community of Pelham deserves and expects responsible and transparent decision making for each and every issue presented to council and should not feel pressured in making a rushed decision to sell the arena land without the benefit of first reviewing all of the relevant information.

Some key factors that have not been considered in relation to this issue include:

—Our town budget is not complete or approved. The financials for our new community centre, our most expensive asset, haven’t yet been made available.

—A complete inventory and long-term plan for all other Town-owned lands and their current assessed and projected values.

—Consideration for the use of the arena land if we did not sell it.

—The completion and approval of our Town’s strategic plan for the next four years.

My constituents hold me accountable for making wise decisions, having direct consequence on our current and future financial outlook. A misinformed or impulsive decision to sell a highly desirable property will have irrevocable, long-term and option- limiting implications for us all.

With less than five percent participation rate in favour of selling the arena land (769 out of 17,100 residents), did not instill confidence that this is reflective of the opinion of the majority of residents in our town. In fact, only six percent of residents in Ward 3, where the arena land is located, actually voted! [Editor’s note: If taxpaying households are considered the sample, not residents—of which many are children—the overall response rate was 18%.] A public referendum could have provided greater clarity as to the opinion of the whole community.

This is a prime parcel of real estate and the sale of it should not be taken lightly. It is worth noting that even if this arena property were to be sold, the monies would not be going towards paying down the community centre debt but rather toward funding capital projects that were carried forward from 2018 and prior years. I am certainly open to revisiting this decision in the future once additional information is provided to council.