Home and Garden Show makes move to community centre this weekend

Organizers excited as event gets new home, vendor slots sell out quickly

It’s that time of year again for the Pelham Home and Garden Show, and speaking of homes, the event has a new one this year. The 24th annual show makes the move to the community centre for the first time this weekend, and Kinsmen organizers couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It’s our first year in the new community centre and we’re excited about that,” Fonthill and District Kinsmen public relations director Kevin Twomey said. “It’s a great facility and we look forward to having our first show there. This is a huge improvement, we’re really excited about it.”

Dozens of area vendors will have booths at the event, and Twomey said those spaces sold out even quicker this year than in the past.

“Because [vendor slots] sold out, it’s probably going to be one of our better shows in terms of variety,” he said. “We’ve never really sold out this early that I can remember … this year we sold out three weeks ago.”

All proceeds from admission go to local charities such as Pelham Cares.

“All the money we make, we don’t retain it,” Twomey said. “The nice thing about our home show is we put it back into the community. Our big thing is to try and fund as many groups as possible, so we try to spread it out. These are difficult times for a lot of our groups and every little bit helps.”

Beyond helping those in need, it’s also a great way to support the area retailers that employ so many of in the town, he said.

“What we’ve tried to do for 24 years is showcase the local businesses,” Twomey said, adding that bargains abound at the different kiosks. “You can get some great deals on things.”

Since the show debuted in 1996, it has also become a social meeting place of sorts for Pelham.

“It’s something a lot of people in town don’t want to miss out on,” Twomey said. “It’s traditionally been the first event of the year people look forward to before the Art Show, Lions Carnival, and so on.”

The Pelham Home and Garden Show, sponsored by Enviro-Niagara, goes this weekend at the community centre. Hours are 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. Admission is free with a monetary donation to Pelham Cares.

“We’ve got a good rounded-out show, there’s something for everyone. You won’t be disappointed,” Twomey said. “The new facility is worth seeing in itself.”