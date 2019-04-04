Garden centre kicks off weekly seminars

BY JOHN CHICK

Special to the VOICE

Gardens are funny, often time-consuming things. Some might say they’re an extension of your home or lifestyle, but they’re often overlooked. The possibilities one has in their backyard are endless, and sometimes a little expertise helps in figuring out the best route to go. That’s the idea behind a weekly garden seminar series, held every Saturday between now and June 8.

“Gardening never ends,” Miguel Mori of Mori Gardens says. “These casual and fun events are hosted by an award-winning designer and garden expert, for the sprouting gardener to the green-thumb enthusiast.”

In addition to growing flora and food, most would agree a garden also provides a visual stimulus. According to Mori’s website, there are “five senses of garden design”: a sense of entry, a sense of welcome, a sense of enclosure, a sense of flow, and a sense of place.

“When you attend (one of the seminars) you should expect to gain assistance on your garden projects, learn how to increase the beauty, usage and value of your property and give back to a great community organization while enjoying your garden experience,” Mori said.

The organization Mori is referring to is Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Palliative Care. For every $5 fee paid at the weekly garden seminars, Mori will match them up to $2,000 and donate it to the hospice facility.

“As we grew excited for spring, our garden team discussed how we could give back further,” said Tonie Mori, owner of the garden centre.

The family-owned Mori Gardens has been in business for 45 years, and also offers advice on its “Grow Niagara” blog. For instance, did you know evergreens should be watered heavily in the fall? Or, to make sure that you are watering your plants down to their roots, use an empty tuna can as measurement. Each time it fills, the water has only gone into the ground by three inches.

The spring seminars take place Saturdays starting at 10 AM at Mori Gardens on Niagara Stone Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Those who register in advance will have the chance to win door prizes at each seminar. To register, visit morigardens.com or call 905-468-7863.