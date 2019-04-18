Bandshell Summer Concert series announced

After wading through hundreds of possibilities, the Fonthill Bandshell Summer Concert Series selection committee has come up with its program of musical entertainment for its 14th season.

The 2019 lineup features 12 performances between June 20 and September 5, from Juno-award-winning entertainers and musicians hailing from Niagara, nearby Hamilton, the GTA, and as far away as Ottawa.

The series opens June 20 with Surfin Safari, a tribute to the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffet, Jan & Dean, Frankie Avalon, and the Ventures. Juno award-winners Monkeyjunk bring their blues to the bandshell June 27, and the series continues each Thursday night with tribute acts for a variety of genres and eras of music. Along the way audiences will hear Motown, disco, soul, country, and swing, as well as old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll, including tributes to Paul McCartney and Journey.

Sponsorships help make the series possible, helping offset the cost of a professional sound system and musician fees. Other costs are covered by a one-time annual donation option, as well as collections made each week during the concerts.

Each Thursday evening concert begins at 7 PM. Free parking is available in various locations, and once again the evenings will include a Supper Market, which is adjacent to the Pelham Farmers Market. For detailed program information, visit: www.fonthillbandshell.com.

The 2019 Lineup

June 20: Surfin Safari, sponsored by Lookout Ridge Retirement Community

June 27: Monkeyjunk (blues), sponsored by Professional Referral Group

July 4: Disco Fever, sponsored by Peter Pipers Pubhouse

July 11: Matchedash Parish (New Orleans style), sponsored by Flett Beccario

July 18: Motown Gold, sponsored by Sobeys Fonthill

July 25: Hey Stella (country), sponsored by Pedlar Funeral Home

Aug. 1: Soular (funk, soul), sponsored by JSJ Insurance

Aug. 8: Freedom Train (classic rock), sponsored by Rotary Club of Fonthill

Aug. 15: The McCartney Years, sponsored by Boggio Fonthill Pharmacy

Aug. 22: The Dreamboats (rock’n’roll), sponsored by Marando Family Dentistry

Aug. 29: Eclectic Vinyl Orchestra (swing, jazz, dance), sponsored by Holy Trinity Anglican Church

Sept. 7: Epic Journey (Journey tribute), sponsored by Meridian Credit Union