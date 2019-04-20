Police standoff in Fonthill

BY VOICE STAFF

At about 7:30 Saturday evening, 3 District Welland uniform officers were called to a home on Pelham Street, near the intersection of Bacon Lane. Unconfirmed reports say that the initial call was a domestic dispute between a father and son.

NRP spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin, speaking to the Voice shortly after 10 PM, would only say that a single male was involved, in an apparent standoff with police.

At least 20 police vehicles, marked an unmarked, with officers called in from as far as Mississauga, have cordoned off a large area of south Fonthill.

Sabourin says that residents in the area have been offered the choice to evacuate or shelter in place.

“Police are continuing to resolve the situation. Residents are asked to stay out of the area,” she said.

Updates to come.