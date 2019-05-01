2 Notre Dame students hospitalized, 1 arrested after school stabbing

BY JOHN CHICK

Special to the VOICE

Two teenage students at Notre Dame College School in Welland were hospitalized, and another arrested after a stabbing Wednesday morning. Niagara Regional Police were called to the Smith Street campus around 11 AM with the school placed in lockdown.

“A young man was brought to my office bleeding rather profusely,” Notre Dame principal Ken Griepsma said in an NRP video release. “We called 911 immediately and rendered first aid. We immediately went into hold and secure.”

Two male students—one aged 17, the other 15 —were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another 17-year-old male was arrested, and late Wednesday night police announced that he was being held in custody on charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of recognizance.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused is not being released. He will be held in custody and appear for a bail hearing on Thursday in St. Catharines.

Student Alyssa Avolio told the Welland Tribune that she was on her way to the school cafeteria when she heard another student say, “I’m going to fight him.” A disturbance reportedly then ensued inside a washroom.

The NRP ruled out any connection to an alleged social media threat they investigated at the same school last week.

Wednesday’s incident left Notre Dame and neighbouring St. Kevin’s Elementary School in lockdown mode for the better part of two hours. The hold and secure was lifted around 1 PM with worried parents outside.

“We had some parents show up,” Griepsma said. “We were communicating as best we could with parents. But per policy and procedure and working with NRP, we kept everyone in hold and secure.”