BY VOICE STAFF

In support of Pride Week in Niagara, the rainbow flag—international symbol of LGBTQ+ rights— was raised at Pelham Town Hall on Monday, June 3.

Joining members of the advocacy group Pride Niagara was Interim CAO Teresa Quinlin, second from left. Pride Niagara Chair Enzo DiDivitiis appears second from right.

For information about Pride Week activities, see Pride Niagara’s website.