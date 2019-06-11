Voice wins two national press awards

BY VOICE STAFF

The Voice has been awarded for excellence in photography through News Media Canada’s 2019 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards competition.

The paper won 1st Place in the Best Photo Illustration category (all circulation levels) for “Photo of Brenda,” which accompanied the Column Six article, “A Valentine’s Day story,” by Bill Eluchok, published February 14 2018. Eluchok’s story recounted an early teenage romance in the mid-1950s, and its rekindling decades later. The illustration superimposed a photograph that the 16-year-old Elochuk took of his 13-year-old girlfriend in 1955, as she stood in front of her uncle’s brand-new home on Haist Street, in Fonthill, against a modern colour image from a similar vantage point. Since the article ran in February, and the 1955 image was taken in the summer, Voice publisher Dave Burket adapted a summer Google Streetview image, as permitted under the company’s licensing terms, to match Eluchok’s photo.

The Voice won 2nd Place in the Best Spot News Photo category (circulation 4000-12,499) for “Hands Up,” an original staff image that ran on the cover of the newspaper’s July 25 2018 edition, accompanying the article, “Saturday at Summerfest.” The explanatory text accompanying the entry appears below.

News Media Canada is a professional association representing some 800 publications in every province and territory.