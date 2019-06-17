Injuries at Raptors’ parade

BY JOHN CHICK

Special to The VOICE

Four people were injured after gunshots rang out during the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade ceremony Monday.

Three people were arrested, according to Toronto Police Service (TPS).

A stampede of people began on Bay St. directly east of the City Hall celebration around 4 p.m. Video of the incident as it unfolded was recorded by Voice correspondent John Chick on scene and appears below.

TPS ETF officers were spotted with assault rifles drawn on the west side of the Hydro One building on the east side of Bay, adjacent to City Hall, approximately 200 metres from the centre of the celebration. TPS chief Mark Saunders confirmed at a press conference that a total of four people sustained gunshot wounds in the incident. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

“The apprehensions were done incredibly quickly after the incident itself,” Saunders said. The Eaton Centre and several nearby office buildings were placed in lockdown.