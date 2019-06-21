“Our hope is in the youth”

Students awarded for outstanding contributions to community

The Kinsmen Club of Fonthill and District recognized the outstanding contribution of two Pelham youth to their communities on Monday, May 27, with the presentation of the Paul Bray Memorial Award.

The award, which recognizes the extensive volunteering of a local secondary student, is given out in the memory of the late Kinsmen Paul Bray. Current Kinsmen member Kevin Twomey explained that Bray was a Welland citizen and member of the Fonthill chapter who passionately gave back to the community that he loved.

“He was the type of guy that always put others before himself. Even in times when he was gravely ill he still found time to help others that he felt were more in need, even though he was in much need himself,” said Twomey. “He just always felt that there was something you could do to make this world a better place.”

The Kinsmen chose to give out an award in his memory to “acknowledge the many hours of dedicated service that is encouraged in our school system” and to remind the community of the good deeds that youth do.

“There is a lot of negativity [in the world] that we hear about on a regular basis,” said Twomey. “The purpose of this award is to remind the community that there’s a lot of good things that our youth are doing.”

Every two years the Kinsmen ask the six high schools of Pelham and Welland (Centennial, E. L. Crossley, Jean Vanier, Notre Dame, Eastdale, and Confederation) to nominate one student who exemplifies the values of community involvement put forth by Bray and who has demonstrated a similar passion for volunteerism.

This year, for the first time in the award’s 14-year history, the Kinsmen chose to recognize two nominees, rather than the usual single recipient.

“This year we had two [since] we didn’t think it would be a service to Paul if we didn’t acknowledge them both because of their involvement,” said Twomey.

The recipients, Tessa Piccolo, of E. L. Crossley, and Nicholas Yioldassis, of Centennial, have both devoted dozens, if not hundreds, of hours to volunteering over the last several years— above and beyond the 40 hours required for graduation.

Using Crossley’s extracurricular opportunities such as Interact Club, Student Council, and Eco Club, Piccolo has participated in events such as We Scare Hunger (a food drive at Halloween), and others that give back to the community. The Pelham Public Library has been the scene of much of Piccolo’s volunteerism since she started helping out there in Grade 6. She has also been a volunteer for a wide range of initiatives within Pelham, including Pelham Cares, Summerfest, the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, and at events like Easter egg hunts, Canada Day and public skating.

“Pretty much if there is an event that I am available for I will volunteer at it,” said Piccolo. “I genuinely enjoy the feeling of being able to make even a little bit of a difference in my school community or in my town community. It’s just a really great feeling.”

Yioldassis’ volunteering resume is just as broad. For several years he has donated his time to a vacation Bible school with Notre Dame, events within the Greek community, the Canadian Cancer Society, and Pelham Cares. He has also volunteered as a basketball referee, at dragon boat races, and at last summer’s Special Olympics at Brock University.

“My mom always told me that it’s important to volunteer because you want to get involved in your community,” said Yioldassis. “I just really love living in the Fonthill-Welland area, and the community does a lot for the school and for me, so I just want to give back to the community.”

Along with an individual plaque, and an award plaque which will be shared between the two schools over the next two years, Piccolo and Yioldassis each received a $500 cheque to donate to a charity of their choice.

Yioldassis chose to give to Wellspring, an organization that provides care centres and support for cancer patients and their families.

“My parents both had cancer and beat it, and then my aunt just died of cancer, but she went to Wellspring and they helped her a lot,” said Yioldassis. “I just think they do a really good job with everything.”

Piccolo, who wanted to give to a foundation that helped women, particularly those who are trying to leave abusive and unhealthy relationships, chose Gillian’s Place, a shelter for abused women and children that is working to end such abuse in Niagara.

Both students are in Grade 12 and plan to continue giving back to their local communities, and on a larger scale, in the years to come.

Piccolo is headed to McGill University, in Montreal, in the fall to pursue a degree in International Development with the hope of following it with some time volunteering abroad before returning to graduate school to become an international human rights lawyer.

Yioldassis will be returning to Centennial for a victory lap, to take advanced functions and to think about what his future might hold for him. At the moment he is looking to attend either Guelph University or Brock University to study business, though is unsure of where exactly this might take him. Regardless of where he ends up, Yioldassis intends to continue to volunteer and to give back to those around him.

Twomey said that he and the other Kinsmen “applaud this year’s recipients for their passion for volunteerism, and their schools for the culture of compassion and caring, inspiring our youth, and serving our communities greatest needs.”

Twomey said that they hope that Piccolo’s and Yioldassis’ dedication to improving their communities will inspire others to do the same and to do all that they can to make the world a better place.

“We think a lot of times that we’re living in a world where there is no hope, but our hope is in our youth,” said Twomey. “It’s reassuring to all generations, all ages of the population, that there is a lot of good happening in the world.”