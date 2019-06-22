Cannabis producer to hold Pelham public meeting

CannTrust selectively drops invitations in Fenwick

BY VOICE STAFF

CannTrust, the Vaughan-based corporation that runs the industrial cannabis production facility at Highway 20 and Balfour Street in Fenwick, will hold a “community open house” this coming Wednesday, June 26.

Voice readers living in Fenwick have contacted the paper to say that flyers advertising the event have been hand-delivered to their homes over the last few days.

A flyer provided to the Voice states that the open house will run from 7 to 9 PM at North Pelham Hall, 1710 Maple Street.

Neither Mayor Junkin, nor Ward 1 councillors Marianne Stewart or Mike Ciolfi were informed of the event prior to hearing about it from the newspaper.

Coincidentally, the Town’s next Cannabis Control Committee meeting also occurs next Wednesday, running from 5 PM to 7 PM.

“CannTrust representatives will be on-site at stations within the hall,” reads the flyer, to address “odour and light mitigation efforts, sustainability initiatives and property improvements,” among other topics, including “employment opportunities.”

A resident who asked not to be named said that he and his neighbours, who have long complained about the strong odour of ripe cannabis coming from the facility, were “definitely attending.”

Neither CannTrust nor its public relations firm have responded to Voice requests for comment.