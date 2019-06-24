fbpx

AT THE BANDSHELL: Monkeyjunk

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham June 24, 2019

 

One of Canada’s top blues/roots acts is coming to Fonthill. Ottawa’s “Monkeyjunk” is Steve Marriner, Tony D., and Matt Sobb. MonkeyJunk has won a collective 21 Maple Blues Awards, two Canadian Independent Music Awards, a Blues Music Award (USA) in 2010 for best new artist debut (Tiger In Your Tank), and have been nominated three times for a JUNO Award, winning the award twice for Blues Album of the Year in 2012 for To Behold and in 2018 for Time To Roll.

The Thursday show runs from 7 PM to 9 PM, and is sponsored this week by Professional Referral Group. There is no cover charge, but donations are appreciated. For more information visit www.fonthillbandshell.com

