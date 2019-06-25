Fenwick school defaced with swastika

May incident reported to parents only last week, described as “graffiti”

BY VOICE STAFF

Fenwick’s Wellington Heights Public School has been defaced with a swastika—a symbol notoriously associated with German Nazis during the Second World War and continued anti-Jewish bigotry today.

After a concerned community member contacted the Voice about the incident, a parent confirmed to the newspaper that their child was among the students who saw the symbol, which appeared on the school in mid-May. Neither the community member nor the parent wished to be named in this story.

Both the school’s principal and a spokesperson for the Niagara District School Board (DSBN) evaded answering directly when asked by the Voice to confirm the swastika’s existence.

The queries did, however, apparently prompt the principal, Mark Leduc, to send an email to parents last Tuesday, June 18, which read in part, “It has come to my attention that our local newspaper is planning to write an article about some vandalism that occurred at Wellington Heights in mid-May. The vandalism in question involved minimal graffiti on the back, exterior wall that was cleaned up by Mrs. DeRuiter and myself as soon as it was discovered.”

(Leduc’s email was forwarded to the Voice by a parent. Leduc did not reply to a request to confirm its authenticity.)

Asked specifically by the newspaper whether the school was defaced with a swastika, and if so what action the school took in response, Leduc replied, “I have not had any parent come to me inquiring about an incident involving graffiti to date. If you would like to redirect the parent I would be more than happy to address any questions that they might have regarding any graffiti.”

DSBN spokesperson Kim Yielding also used the term “graffiti” in reference to the swastika.

“I can confirm there was graffiti found at the school which was removed shortly after it was discovered. We don’t comment on the outcome of school investigations.”

Asked repeatedly to confirm whether the “graffiti” was in the form of a swastika, Yielding declined to answer.

Size estimates also varied, with Yielding telling the Voice that the defacement was “about the size of a toonie.” But in an email to Leduc from a community member and copied to the Voice, Leduc is said to have told a concerned parent that the defaced area was approximately a square foot in size.

Nancy Beamer, Pelham’s trustee on the DSBN, directed the paper’s request for comment to board Chair Sue Barnett, adding, “At this time the board has not passed any info to the trustees.”

Chair Barnett did not acknowledge multiple requests for comment.

According to Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin, elsewhere in Niagara there were two reported incidents of hate-related vandalism in 2018, and two so far in 2019.

However, said Sabourin, such incidents are not always reported immediately.

“We would encourage members of the public to report vandalism, especially incidents that could be hate motivated, so they can be properly investigated.”

Formerly called E. W. Farr, in 2016 the DSBN controversially renamed the school to Wellington Heights, in memory of Arthur Wellesley, the 1st Duke of Wellington. The advocacy group “Names Matter” objected to the renaming, in part due to anti-Semitic views held by Wellington. As British Prime Minister, Wellington stated in 1833 that he did not want Jews to settle in Britain.

“The Jewish community is deeply saddened to hear about a swastika drawn in one of our region’s schools,” said Rosalie Samosh, President of St. Catharines’ Congregation B’nai Israel.

“This is an opportunity to educate our young generation about the dangers of hate and the value of a kind and empathetic society.”