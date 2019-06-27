Limited free admission on Canada Day

The Ford government won’t charge first 500 visitor to 10 attractions

BY VOICE STAFF

MPP Sam Oosterhoff’s office says that Canada Day can be celebrated a little less expensively this year.

In a media statement released Thursday, Oosterhoff promoted the PC government’s plan to provide free admission to the first 500 visitors at the following attractions on Canada Day:

Fort William Historical Park (Thunder Bay)

Huronia Historical Parks (Penetanguishene)

McMichael Canadian Art Collection (Vaughan)

Butterfly Conservatory – Niagara Parks Commission (Niagara)

Ontario Science Centre (Toronto)

Royal Botanical Gardens (Burlington)

Royal Ontario Museum (Toronto)

Science North (Sudbury)

St. Lawrence Parks Commission (St. Lawrence Region)

For more information, the release encourages readers to visit www.ontario.ca/page/canada-day.