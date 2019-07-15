Join the club

Locals extend invitation to ride along

There should be a bike club in Pelham,” states Brian Zanuttini emphatically. “We’re the home of Steve Bauer!” That was reason enough to get the wheels rolling for Zanuttini and fellow Fonthill cyclist, Rob Lucchetta.

“We’ll be bringing something that’s not here yet,” adds Lucchetta. “We will welcome cyclists that move into the area too.”

For Zanuttini and Lucchetta, both fit and enthusiastic cyclists, there were no shortage of reasons to bring a bicycle club to Pelham.

Promoting cycling safety is a big one for them, especially amongst cyclists themselves during group rides. Paceline formation, hand signals, even the safest way retrieve your water bottle from your bike with other riders around you—riding in a group requires special skills and understanding, and Zanuttini and Lucchetta recognize this.

“We try to teach the best cycling etiquette,” says Lucchetta.

Finding the best way to bring a Pelham cycling club to reality was the topic of many conversations between the two.

Pelham is already a provincially designated Bicycle Friendly Community, winning recognition from the Share the Road Cycling Coalition. Cycling infrastructure and advocacy exist, and relations between the Town of Pelham and the local cycling community are good.

Zanuttini and Lucchetta were looking to form a club that would be very social, inclusive of all ages, and be open to both women and men. As word spread of their idea, Amici per la Vita (Friends for Life) Niagara Cycling Club, a Niagara Falls-based club with approximately 130 members, came calling.

Amici is an established cycling club with a wide variety of rides and riders, including members from Pelham. As Zanuttini and Lucchetta tell it, Amici was interested in expanding their route network and options westward, and approached them about joining together to form a Pelham chapter.

The pair realized the benefits of this approach: club insurance already existed with Amici; access for Pelham cyclists to a full of calendar of rides throughout Niagara in all categories, from beginners to experienced; exposure to retired, semi-pro riders as mentors; a mountain biking sub-group; and an existing administrative structure which they could join.

Women are well represented on Amici rides, and within their board of directors. It was important to Zanuttini and Lucchetta that Amici was not just a group of MAMILs (middle-aged men in lycra).

As a result, Pelham’s new cycling club was formed as a chapter of Amici per la Vita, with its own ride(s) originating from the Meridian Community Centre.

The Sunday rides from the MCC begin at 8 AM in the summer, 9 AM in spring and fall. They are “B”-paced, which the club defines as, “A minimum pace of 27-29 km/h, depending on terrain, weather conditions, time of year and the level of fitness of the riders present. There are also sections of each ride where the tradition is for faster riding and sprints. This ride’s policy is a no-drop one, so the pace can vary quite a bit depending on who’s out.(Distance: 60-80 km).”

Zanuttini and Lucchetta are passionate about group riding.

Lucchetta has heard all the reasons cyclists ride alone.

“I’m not a good enough rider, I’m not fast enough, my equipment isn’t good enough.”

In response, he stresses, “Our goal is fun, and a safe ride. Plus, there’s always a stop at the half-way point for a coffee or breakfast.”

He adds that the Sunday MCC ride is just their starting point, indicating the calendar will gradually fill with more relaxed “C”- paced rides from Pelham as the membership grows.

Zanuttini jumps in to remind me that they never leave anyone behind. Having joined them for their Sunday morning ride recently, I can attest to their welcoming nature toward new attendees, and concern for their welfare on the ride.

He also has a word for those who mountain bike now.

“I’m a mountain biker, but I love the road bike. I can cover a huge distance in a set amount of time,” which he says makes road cycling more interesting and easier to schedule.

Zanuttini continues, “I’m looking at developing a Steve Bauer Ride too. Sixty kilometres within the Town, including a ride past Steve’s [early] home.”

Those interested are welcome to participate in two free rides before joining the club. If you’re thinking of joining a ride, you can let them know at http://aplvncc.ca/contact , or just show up at the MCC ten minutes before the ride to sign their club waiver.

Better yet, join soon and you can participate in their annual Friendship ride and party at Brian Zanuttini’s home in late July. It’s easy to believe you could truly become Amici per la Vita through this club. ♦