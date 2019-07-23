fbpx

Globe & Mail: CannTrust CEO informed months ago of unlicensed growing

Harvested cannabis buds drying on racks in a climate-controlled drying room at CannTrust's Fenwick production facility, in June. With already approved expansion plans to essentially double their Balfour Street location's output by the end of 2020, CannTrust was on track to produce some $1 billion dollars worth of cannabis per year before their current difficulties. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

BY VOICE STAFF

The Globe & Mail has reported that CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto and company Chairman Eric Paul were informed last November, through a series of internal emails, of ongoing Health Canada violations at the company’s Fenwick grow-operation.

The Globe & Mail story

 

