Harvested cannabis buds drying on racks in a climate-controlled drying room at CannTrust's Fenwick production facility, in June. With already approved expansion plans to essentially double their Balfour Street location's output by the end of 2020, CannTrust was on track to produce some $1 billion dollars worth of cannabis per year before their current difficulties. DAVE BURKET PHOTO
Posted By: The Voice of Pelham
July 23, 2019
BY VOICE STAFF
The Globe & Mail has reported that CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto and company Chairman Eric Paul were informed last November, through a series of internal emails, of ongoing Health Canada violations at the company’s Fenwick grow-operation.
The Globe & Mail story
Be the first to comment on "Globe & Mail: CannTrust CEO informed months ago of unlicensed growing"