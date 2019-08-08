Ford stops in Fonthill

BY VOICE STAFF

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a brief stop in Fonthill on Thursday afternoon to announce that the Town of Pelham is the recipient of a provincial grant.

Speaking briefly before a small group of reporters assembled inside Beamer’s Hardware, Ford was joined by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

The province is allocating $1.67 million dollars toward reconstruction of Pelham Street—an approximately 2.5 KM stretch from downtown Fonthill to Welland Road. The project will include sidewalks, cycling lanes, and new street lighting.

Ford spoke at greater length regarding what he asserted were his government’s accomplishments thus far.

In answer to persistent Voice questioning regarding the proposed amalgamation of Niagara into a single city or fewer cities, Premier implied that this remained his government’s intention. See the accompanying video below, and look for an expanded story in next week’s edition of the Voice.