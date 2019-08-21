Kore takes aim at CAO, staff over bus

During council meeting, Ward 2 Councillor expresses unhappiness over short-term contract

BY JOHN CHICK

Special to the VOICE

Ward 2 Councillor Ron Kore was in a feisty mood at the August 12 Pelham Town Council meeting, sparring alternately with CAO David Cribbs and Town staff over items such as funding for a second municipal bus, as well as continued delays in holding a public consultation regarding short-term, Airbnb-style rentals.

The bus fiasco began after staff presented council a memo outlining a temporary contract with transit provider Coventry Transportation, to take effect next month. The short-term deal was necessitated after negotiations with Sharp Bus Lines— which currently operates Pelham’s only municipal bus—broke down.

Kore appeared apoplectic over the last-minute development, given that staff didn’t have time to go through a request for proposal (RFP) process.

“Do they have the right to negotiate a contract with a third party without permission?” Kore asked Cribbs. “I just don’t understand why we’re not given all the facts … we’re being asked to vote on a verbal contract, and we all know in this room how verbal contracts end up for the Town of Pelham.”

Cribbs replied that the short-term contract was the only course of action to get another bus on the road before the start of the school year, and to ensure keeping a $100,000 provincial grant to pay for the bus.

“This is a difficult situation in which we find ourselves, and our choice is only between action and inaction,” Cribbs said. “This is not a report indicating a multi-year commitment. The Corporation of the Town of Pelham is in receipt of the funding for expansion of the municipal transit service. Ultimately the negotiations for expansion with the existing service provider, which would’ve been allowed under the contract, failed. If we want it for the school year, this is the only choice.”

Kore, who voted against the idea of a second bus last spring, pointed to uninspiring ridership numbers.

“The people are not standing out [waiting for rides],” he said. “The buses are not full.”

Both Cribbs and staff again reminded Kore about the provincial funding grant in the midst of an ongoing Regional transit expansion plan, with Deputy Treasurer Charlotte Tunikaitis saying, “We need to use the grant funds when they’re provided to us.”

The idea of getting the second bus up and running for the school year, according to the Town, is to move local students who need it to both Niagara College in Welland and Brock University in St. Catharines. It is scheduled to run weekdays from the community centre between 7 and 9 AM, and 3 and 5 PM.

Kore then asked about the possibility of the province cancelling the transit grant, leaving the Town on the hook for the money. While Cribbs conceded it was possible, he said it was highly unlikely.

“In 16 years of municipal work I’ve never seen any government of any stripe reduce a grant retroactively,” the visibly exasperated CAO said.

Still perturbed, Kore returned to the short-term contract issue—which Cribbs expects to last no later than December.

“Every time we deal with something it’s the last minute,” Kore said. “We almost have a gun to our head.”

Kore was the only councillor to vote against receiving the memo.

Prior to that, he took issue with continued delays around a public meeting regarding short-term rentals in Pelham.

“I have a major concern with always delaying this,” Kore said. It’s not fair to our citizens … and now we’re going to delay it until November?”

This rancor was over a memo that asked to delay until November 12 a public meeting originally planned for September 9. Director of Community Planning and Development Barb Wiens told Kore that staff simply didn’t have enough time at the moment, thanks to other public meetings around cannabis and the Town budget.

“It’s about trying to manage council’s agenda,” Wiens said.

Cribbs also alluded to “an exceptionally robust fall schedule” being the culprit for the delay, and suggested the issue of short-term rentals could quiet down somewhat in the winter months. “It won’t be the same sort of noise issue in colder weather,” he said.

Unsatisfied, Kore said the Town has been putting off the matter for over a year.

“This is going be the second summer [to go by],” he said. “This has been the longest issue I’ve been dealing with.”

In the end, council and staff compromised and agreed to move the public meeting to October 21.

Kore wasn’t the only councillor marching to the beat of his own drummer at the meeting. Ward 3’s Bob Hildebrandt was the only vote against an additional funding request for a new water main near Haist Street and Welland Road. Both bid submissions for the work came in around $100,000 over the original $675,000 budget, but Hildebrandt wanted to defer and re-tender the project, because, as he put it, “We can’t afford it” — even though $160,000 of the cost is slated to come from a provincial infrastructure grant.

Cribbs again jumped in with legal advice, urging council not to re-tender.

“The only course of action I would strongly recommend against is sending it back to tender,” he said. “Our policy specifically prohibits this course of action.”

Public Works manager Ryan Cook said the water main breaks an average of twice a year, with a conservative cost estimate of $5,000 each time. “It’s one of the worst water mains we have in the system at the moment,” he said.

Hildebrandt’s motion to defer was defeated.

An end to chicanery?

Haist Street residents Oscar Weiland and Geoff Lowe made a presentation to council to have the traffic chicane located on Haist north of Highway 20 removed. The traffic-calming contraption, which forces oncoming vehicles to yield to each other so only one can pass through at a time, was installed in 2015, to the chagrin of many. Weiland told council that some delivery trucks to his farm have been unable to get through the narrow opening, while presenting results of a survey he said he took of more than 100 homeowners.

“Ninety-six percent expressed their disapproval and want this chicane removed,” Weiland said. “It’s more of a traffic hazard than a deterrent.”

Lowe, who lives on the property directly in front of the chicane, said that during a 33-minute test on the morning of August 12, he watched 52 cars pass through the chicane, and 43 did not slow down or yield.

“I think the intention was a good intention, but I don’t think old council was that creative,” he said.

As such, both Weiland and Lowe are in agreement that traffic-calming measures are needed on Haist, but preferably in the form of more traditional speed bumps.

“I’m not saying give up on the calming process,” Lowe said. “But I don’t think chicanes are the answer.”

Kore lent a sympathetic ear.

“I support you people,” he said. “I know there will be a cost, but I think it’s time for that thing to disappear.”

The information was referred to staff for review, with analysis and a report due before the end of the year.

Gypsy moths

Council unanimously agreed with a staff recommendation to commit an extra $21,000 toward infestation surveys regarding the 2020 gypsy moth control program. CAO Cribbs said a public meeting is important regarding the problem, with Ward 1 Councillor Mike Ciolfi going a step further, and saying a committee on the foliage-consuming critters is necessary.

“If we don’t start planning now, we’re going to be in big trouble,” he said.

The Town budgeted just $25,000 for dealing with gypsy moths this year, which saw landowners in severely affected areas billed for aerial spraying. Cook said future costs could vary greatly, going up to $6 to $9 million to assume the price of spraying the entire community. Ward 3 Councillor Lisa Haun suggested that some of the budget include communicating to the public some individual landowner options, such as a sticky tree tape that traps the caterpillars en route to their unending meals.