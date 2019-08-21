Pelham man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

BY VOICE STAFF

The Niagara Regional Police have arrested Patrick McCabe, 21, of Pelham, in the hit-and-run death of a Mexican national in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

According to a police statement released Wednesday, McCabe turned himself in, and the vehicle believed to be involved in the collision has been recovered.

The 33-year-old victim of a hit-and-run at the corner of Concession 7 and Line 6 was a farm worker from Mexico, Zenaida, a single mother of two daughters, aged 7 and 11.

Those closest to the situation have said they don’t want her last name published, according to reporting by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Local.

Zenaida was reportedly on her way back to Tregunno Farms on the Niagara River Parkway, walking along the southbound lane of Concession 7 Road on Saturday evening, after attending a church event. Just before 11 PM, she was struck by what police described over the weekend as a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck, model year between 2010 and 2020, missing the passenger side mirror housing. The driver failed to remain at the scene.

Zenaida was in her second year at the farm, packing peaches, according to farm spokesperson Phil Tregunno. He wasn’t sure whether she would have been returning to Mexico when the packing is finished, or transferring to another farm.

“This is terrible,” he said, “so tragic.” The narrow rural roads and concessions present a danger, especially in the dark, he added.

Zenaida was transported to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition. On Monday, she succumbed to her injuries.

Wilfred Bout, a local mission worker from a Jordan church which holds regular services for migrant farmworkers, said he spent some time with Zenaida in the hospital, and Monday evening, he visited the women at the farm where she worked.

Her girls will be raised by their grandparents, he said, and he knows there will be a desire to help her family. He would like to collect donations for the girls’ upbringing and education, and has set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/niagaraonthelake-migrant-worker/.

The page was posted Tuesday afternoon, and a little more than 24 hours later, almost $19,000 had been raised toward a $30,000 goal.

“The community response really has been very overwhelming,” said Bout. “I am so thankful for the solidarity that our Canadians are showing with the Mexicans and other friends in our farms and greenhouses and vineyards are feeling at this moment.”

“As you can imagine, there is a great need for funds to help the family in Mexico,” he said, adding there is also the cost of returning her home to Mexico.

McCabe has been charged with fail to stop, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police request that anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this collision, to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 5500.

With additional reporting by Penny Coles