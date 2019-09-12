VOICE POLL: Building height limits in Fonthill

A Fonthill developer has requested a variance, allowing him to exceed the three-storey limit on buildings, so that he can add and fourth and a partial fifth floor to the building currently home to the Butcher & Banker Restaurant, on Pelham Street.

What is your view on building height in Fonthill?

I think that the current height limit of 3 storeys: Should be maintained, and no variance granted now or in the future

Is too low. The maximum limit should be 4 storeys

Is too low. The maximum limit should be 5 storeys

Is too low. The maximum limit should be 6 storeys

Is too low. The maximum limit should be 7 storeys or higher

NOTE: If no poll appears above, a vote has already been registered from your device or IP address. Look for results in an upcoming edition of the Voice.