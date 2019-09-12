A Fonthill developer has requested a variance, allowing him to exceed the three-storey limit on buildings, so that he can add and fourth and a partial fifth floor to the building currently home to the Butcher & Banker Restaurant, on Pelham Street.
What is your view on building height in Fonthill?
NOTE: If no poll appears above, a vote has already been registered from your device or IP address. Look for results in an upcoming edition of the Voice.
Be the first to comment on "VOICE POLL: Building height limits in Fonthill"