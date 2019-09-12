fbpx

VOICE POLL: Building height limits in Fonthill

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham September 12, 2019

 

A Fonthill developer has requested a variance, allowing him to exceed the three-storey limit on buildings, so that he can add and fourth and a partial fifth floor to the building currently home to the Butcher & Banker Restaurant, on Pelham Street.

What is your view on building height in Fonthill?

 

I think that the current height limit of 3 storeys:

 

