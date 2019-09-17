Duncan patients: “We have nowhere to go”

Apparent new police attention, as uncertainty over future care sparks concern

BY DAVE BURKET

The VOICE

Multiple individuals who identified themselves as patients of Dr. Charles Duncan, but who did not wish to be named, contacted the Voice last week with various concerns—primarily over their future care once Duncan closes his practice in Fonthill.

“We have nowhere to go,” read one email. “Young, old, doesn’t matter. Just in my family alone, [we] have a multitude of medical issues that need constant supervision and monitored medications.”

Some patients had heard that Duncan would be leaving sooner than the October 31 date that he had initially agreed with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

College investigations were conducted into whether Duncan engaged in professional misconduct or was incompetent in his family medicine practice. In the face of these investigations, on August 22 the CPSO released an agreement in which Duncan was to resign from the College effective October 31, and agree never to apply or reapply for registration as a physician in Ontario or elsewhere in Canada.

After repeatedly encountering a busy signal when calling Duncan’s office on Friday, the Voice was finally able to reach a woman who declined to identify herself, declined to state whether Duncan would continue to see patients until October 31, then abruptly hung up.

Duncan has not replied to repeated requests for comment since before news of his resignation originally broke.

In a telephone survey of Pelham family practices conducted two weeks ago, the Voice was unable to find a doctor taking on new patients.

It’s unknown how many patients Duncan, who has been in practice since the 1970s, still has. A staffer at another practice estimated the number to be at least 1,000.

A CPSO spokesperson suggested that anyone seeking a new doctor contact Health Care Connect, a provincial service which seeks to connect patients with primary-care providers. It may be found online at https://bit.ly/2KYTABT

Once applicants are registered, a nurse will search for a doctor or nurse practitioner who is accepting new patients in their community.

Registration may also be done phone at 1-800-445-1822, Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

“About 88% of people who join the program find a family health care provider this way,” according to the Health Care Connect website. “However, joining Health Care Connect does not guarantee that a family health care provider will be found for you— those who need urgent care will be placed with a family health care provider first.”

To use the service, applicants must have a valid OHIP card, and not currently have a family health care provider. This means that current Duncan patients seeking a new doctor must contact his office and ask to be removed from his register of patients. Alternately, they may also call Service Ontario at 1-888-218-9929.

The CPSO spokesperson said that while the College maintains a public register with information on all physicians licensed to practice medicine in Ontario, “We do not have access to data on whether physicians are accepting new patients.”

A handful of readers told the Voice that a new family practice has opened at the Pen Centre Mall, in St. Catharines, and is currently accepting patients.

In addition, multiple sources tell the paper that the Niagara Regional Police are now undertaking a reexamination of historic allegations made against Duncan by various female patients, dating back several years. In Canada, there is no statute of limitations—or time limit—on prosecuting cases of criminal sexual assault.

Similarly, in 2016, the Ontario Limitations Act was amended to remove all limitation periods for civil claims based on sexual assault. The amendment also applies retroactively, meaning that any limitations in effect when someone was, for example, assaulted in 1995, no longer limits a legal action from being launched today.

One woman, who was not among the ten additional Duncan patients to come forward last week with allegations of improper conduct, said she called the CPSO to inquire about the College’s complaint process.

“After last week’s article,” she wrote in an email to the Voice, “I contacted the CPSO and spoke to [an investigator] in the sexual assault department. I did not make a formal complaint but wanted general information about the process. The bottom line for the CPSO seemed to be that because Dr Duncan agreed never to practice anywhere ever again, then its job was done in protecting the public.”

A College spokesperson responded, “The CPSO is committed to ensuring that all patient concerns or complaints are heard and addressed appropriately. Although we are prohibited from discussing the details of specific conversations, we regret that any misunderstanding may have occurred. The CPSO investigates each and every complaint we receive, as required under the Regulated Health Professions Act. If patients continue to have concerns or complaints, we welcome them to contact the CPSO at 416-967-2603 or 1-800-268-7096 ext. 603 or send us an email at [email protected]

“It would not be appropriate at this time to comment about whether there is or is not an ongoing investigation,” said Niagara Regional Police Service media spokesperson Const. Phil Gavin, on Monday. “We would reiterate that anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime please contact us at 905-688-4111.”