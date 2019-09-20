Cutting the ribbon at Wellspring

BY VOICE STAFF

It’s official. With some 200 guests in attendance, Wellspring Niagara celebrated its official grand opening last Thursday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located at 50 Wellspring Way, the 11,000 sq. ft. cancer support facility occupies two acres of land donated by the Town of Pelham.

“Our new home feels like home,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director Ann Mantini-Celima. “This truly is the house Niagara built.”

Among those in attendance were Regional Chair Jim Bradley, several members of the previous Pelham council and mayor, and Mayor Marvin Junkin, who graciously acknowledged his predecessor’s role in facilitating Wellspring’s relocation.

“We are proud that this regional facility is situated in the Town of Pelham,” said Junkin.