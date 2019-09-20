Hottest tickets in town

BY VOICE STAFF

Mayor Marvin Junkin and CAO David Cribbs kicked off ticket sales last week for the Raise the Arches Social and fundraiser, to be held on Saturday, October 19 at the community centre.

If it sells out, the event will raise another $10,000 to go along with the $34,000 raised by sold-out arch sponsorships, $20,000 from Fonthill Rotary, and Pelham Summerfest’s $36,000. Tickets are $75 and available at Town Hall and RaiseTheArches.ca. Pictured, from left, Summerfest Committee Chair Bill Gibson, CAO Cribbs, Mayor Junkin, and 2018 Citizen of the Year Frank Adamson.