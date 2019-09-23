It’s unanimous: Interim Control Bylaw extended

Another 9 months for Cannabis Control Committee, Town, to develop new bylaws

BY JOHN CHICK

Special to The VOICE

Pelham Town Council unanimously passed a nine-month extension to its Interim Control Bylaw (ICB) on cannabis production during a special meeting Monday night at the community centre.

The bylaw, which was set to expire on Oct. 15, will now extend until July 15, 2020, further prohibiting new expansion of cannabis facilities within Town limits. The vote came after a presentation to council by Cannabis Control Committee chair Tim Nohara.

Toronto-based cannabis producer Leviathan filed a lawsuit against the Town of Pelham this month after they were denied an exemption request to the ICB in order to pursue construction on their Foss Road facility.