THE VOICE POLL: Election 2019 Posted By: The Voice of Pelham September 23, 2019 Four Weeks to Election Day If the federal election were held today, which Niagara West MP candidate would get your vote? Dean ALLISON (Conservative) Ian BINGHAM (Liberal) Nahmeer RAHMAN (NDP) Terry TEATHER (Green) None of the above (deliberately spoiled ballot) Cast your vote! If no poll appears above, a vote was already recorded from your device or IP address.
Be the first to comment on "THE VOICE POLL: Election 2019"