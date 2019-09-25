fbpx

Longtime Dunnville vet moves into roomy new space

Dr. Bob Perry examines one alert kitty, assisted by RVT Nicole Esliger. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham September 25, 2019

One of few Niagara practices that treats everything from family pets to farm animals

BY JOHN CHICK
Special to the VOICE

The Dunnville Veterinary Clinic is easing into its much larger new home, but head veterinarian Dr. Bob Perry says their services will remain as personal as ever.

“The new building will help us to better serve the community,” he said. “We may be getting larger but we still have the small town feeling.”

Reception and intake. Departures are handled at a different desk. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

The clinic dates back to 1952, and over the years it outgrew its longtime location on Ramsey Drive. Despite two building additions over the decades, the time came for a much larger space. That’s why the operation, with its ten doctors and 15 support staff, moved into their vast new digs at 1017 Broad Street E. on August 26.

Office Manager Colleen Zylstra. Ten vets are assisted by 15 support staff. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

“It was very important,” said Perry, who has worked at the clinic since 1990. “We ran out of parking, but even just for the flow of work. We had a real bottleneck, where we’d sometimes have to turn people away.”

That won’t be an issue now, thanks to the exponentially larger space, and efficient design.

Assisted by RVT Lyndsay Breukelman, Dr. Ahmad Anwar operates on an English Mastiff, a very large dog that will return home minus two very small parts, making him a better behaved boy. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

“We designed it in a way where we have a check-in desk and a discharge desk, so we don’t have a glut of people coming and going at the same desk,” he said, adding that the odds of the dreaded dog-cat lobby confrontation should be minimized.

“Exam rooms for cats on one side, dogs on the other side … so there’s a little bit of separation.”

The large operation also means that services are available that aren’t often found in smaller practices.

“I would say most vet clinics would not have the lab capabilities that we have,” said Perry.

Tanya Casey takes a long look at goat poop, on the hunt for parasites. No worms are good worms. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

Where other vets depending on outside labs, which also means a delay in results, Perry says that Dunnville can run biochemistry, complete blood counts, urinalysis, thyroid levels, progesterone levels—“Very important with breeding dogs to time breeding and predict whether we are able to do a c-section”—and the lab is able to microscopically analyze blood smears, fecal samples, cytology, and semen, with results coming often in minutes.

“We also prepare semen for shipping, fresh-chilled all over North America and even to Europe,” said Perry.

Dr. Bob Perry examines an x-ray taken just minutes before of a Labrador Retriever’s hind leg. DAVE BURKET

The hardware doesn’t stop with the lab.

In addition to in-house digital x-ray and digital dental x-ray equipment, “We have portable digital x-ray as well for horses that we use on the farm.”

The practice also has ultrasound in-house, and ultrasound in each mobile unit for cows and horses.

Dental x-ray equipment. X-ray units are also onboard the clinic’s field vehicles. DAVE BURKET PHOTOS

“We currently have a flexible endoscope, and eventually hope to upgrade to a rigid scope as well,” said Perry. “We use it mainly for gastrointestinal evaluation. The last case I used it for was to retrieve a work glove from a Basset Hound’s stomach. Thus, not needing surgery to get it.”

Perry said that the endoscope is also used for biopsies of the stomach and intestines in cases of inflammatory bowel disease.

“If and when we upgrade to have rigid capabilities as well, we will be able to scope the nose and bladder. And use it for transcervical insemination on dogs.”

While providing care for people’s pets still constitutes the majority of the business, a substantial amount of Dunnville’s work comes from their farm practice. The clinic estimates about 35 percent of their services are devoted to agricultural cases, something that is actually expanding.

The clinic’s new building, on Broad Street E. An open house will be held this coming Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 1 PM. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

“Our territory is growing in the farm practice,” Perry said. “There are very few vets that cover farm practice any more. We cover a big territory, from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Simcoe.”

The agricultural file mostly involves dairy cattle and horses, but also goats, llamas and alpacas. While in the vast majority of cases, Dunnville’s vets will go to the individual farms to treat the animals, it’s not unheard of to bring a horse or a cow to the facility.

“We have had people ride in if we were just running a blood test or a vaccine,” Perry said, adding that the new operating rooms are also designed to handle larger animals.

To celebrate the re-opening and give the public a chance to check out the new facility, the clinic will host an open house this Saturday, Sept. 28.

“We’ll have tours with displays of what we do throughout the clinic,” said Perry, with giveaways, likely a bouncy castle for kids, snacks, and drinks. The festivities start at 1 PM.

