Schools to open as usual: Tentative agreement reached

BY VOICE STAFF

In a news release, the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA) said Sunday night that it was pleased that the provincial government had successfully negotiated a tentative settlement on central terms of a collective agreement with Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) education workers.

CUPE had threatened a Monday walk-out if negotiations over the weekend did not lead to an agreement. In response, the Niagara District School Board (DSBN) announced that a walk-out would mean that schools remained closed.

The DSBN’s Director of Education, Warren Hoshizaki, said the board was pleased with the news.

“We believe the best place for students is in class and learning,” said Hoshizaki, via a news release.

In the DSBN statement, Board of Trustees chair Sue Barnett said that the board respects the rights of staff to collectively bargain.

“We value the work done by our CUPE members,” said Barnett, “and are glad a deal has been reached that allows student learning to continue uninterrupted.”

The details of the agreement remain confidential until ratified by all parties. According to OPSBA, CUPE has agreed to stop all job action while awaiting ratification of the deal.