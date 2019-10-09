Short Hills again to host First Nation deer harvest

BY VOICE STAFF

Short Hills Provincial Park will be closed to the public for a First Nation Deer Harvest on October 22, November 14 and 28, December 5, 2019 and January 16, 2020. Each harvest day will begin one half-hour before sunrise and end one half-hour after sunset. The park will be closed the morning after each harvest for maintenance until noon.

In a statement, the provincial Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said that Ontario respects Aboriginal and treaty rights, as recognized and affirmed under the Constitution Act, 1982, and is committed to meeting the province’s constitutional and other obligations regarding First Nation and Métis people.

First Nation harvesters will use archery equipment and follow mandatory safety protocols.

For public safety, ministry staff will be monitoring access points to make the public aware of the temporary closures. Anyone seeking further information is asked to Greg Wilson, Ontario Parks Southwest Zone Manager, at 519-873-4616.

QUICK FACTS

● Short Hills Provincial Park is located approximately four kilometres southwest of St. Catharines, along the Niagara Escarpment.

● For many First Nation communities in Ontario, hunting is a traditional activity that is recognized as an Aboriginal or treaty right. The harvested deer will be used by the local First Nation community.

● This will be the seventh year that a First Nation deer harvest has been conducted within Short Hills Provincial Park. In past years, First Nation deer harvests have been held in The Pinery and Rondeau Provincial Parks.