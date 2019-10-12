Seniors party hearty

Second annual event sees good turnout

Pelham’s second annual Seniors Information and Active Living Fair took place last Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the community centre. Starting at 9 AM, visitors could stroll the lower lobby, where some two dozen vendors had set up tables with information about products and services. Program demonstrations were made for Nordic walking, Zumba, and pickleball.

Introduced this year were healthy snacks to munch on as William Thomas, the syndicated humour columnist, gave a keynote address to some 250 rapt listeners, then afterward sold an impressive number of copies of his book, The Legend of Zippy Chippy, at $20 a pop.

Recruiting members for their new joint effort with the Town—the 55+ Active Living Lounge, located on the centre’s second floor—Pelham Senior Advisory Committee chair Sharon Cook, and vice chair Del Leney, were the first to take out official membership cards, assisted by Town staffer Shayla Metherall, who accepted their $36 annual joining fees.

“One of our goals is getting people to come out and have a cup of tea, and have them come out and participate,” said Cook.

The committee is hoping all the leisure activities, like exercise classes, the walking track and pickle ball, will have a “spillover effect,” and result in more people dropping in after working out.

With an expansive view to the north, the lounge is set up in the special functions area overlooking the atrium, an entrance from the walking track providing access, and is available from 7 AM to 4 PM daily for those 55 years and older. Furniture, access to Wi-Fi, and other amenities will be offered in the space designed to encourage social interaction.