Allison stops by Fonthill

BY VOICE STAFF

The federal Niagara West incumbent, MP Dean Allison, held a meet-and-greet at his Pelham campaign office Thursday evening. Snacks, campaign buttons, and some truly giant lawn signs were on offer.

Allison’s assistant Gordon Bate estimated turnout to be 35-40 visitors over the two-hour session, which started at 6 PM. No one issue dominated, he said, with constituents looking to discuss a variety of topics with the Conservative member, who was first elected to parliament in 2004.

Allison told the Voice that “we won’t know until it’s over” how well he’ll do locally, or the Conservatives nationally, but that he remained upbeat.

Allison said that he saw parallels between 2015, when an unusually large advance-polling turnout coincided with a rout of the party in power, and this election, which has seen an even greater turnout of advance voters.

Elections Canada reported earlier this week that advance polling was up 29% nationally over 2015. Allison said that in Niagara West, advance polls saw a 42% increase in turnout over 2015. That year Allison took 50% of the advance vote.

Election Day is next Monday, October 21, with polls opening at 9:30 AM and closing at 9:30 PM.