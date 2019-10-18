Better Bandshell seating coming in 2020

In September, the Fonthill Bandshell Concert Committee presented to Town Council a concept for improvements to Peace Park that would ultimately make the Thursday night bandshell experience safer and more enjoyable.

The proposed modifications included regrading of the bowl surrounding the stage to achieve a gentler slope, planting additional trees, and improving drainage. Work to complete these tasks is underway.

Council approved in principle the proposed improvement project on the basis that the Bandshell Committee fundraise the project, and that the Town would effectively loan the committee up to a maximum amount of $75,000. Communications and Public Relations Specialist Marc MacDonald confirms that an allowance of $75,000 has been included for consideration in 2020 Capital Budget discussions.

In addition, it was agreed that the Town would be responsible for the costs of relocating and modifying the existing storm sewer system to accommodate the proposed new grades, make a water main connection to allow the irrigation system to be installed, and to remove a tree which was in conflict with the improvements.

Work was well underway last week, with the offending tree coming down on Wednesday afternoon. The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.

“November 9 is tentatively set as community sod laying day,” said Mayor Junkin, “so hopefully on that day, numerous, strong, able-bodied youth will show up to help with the job. The enthusiasm for this project is off the charts.”

Bandshell Committee member Gayle Baltjes says even before their fundraising campaign officially began, “‘Jazz Up The Park’ is already at 17% of our objective. We can only hope that once we formally begin our campaign next week, the community will come together to help our volunteers achieve their objective in making the park accessible, safe, attractive and low maintenance.”