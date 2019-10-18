Pelham Library moving to community centre?

Council approves study funding, along with cash for cannabis committee

BY JOHN CHICK

Special to the VOICE

Pelham Town Council found up to $40,000 to spend on studies and lawyers during its October 7 meeting.

The biggest chunk was to study the feasibility of moving the Pelham Library to a yet-to-be constructed addition at the community centre. The item came about suddenly, after Town staff became aware of a potential federal grant in late September that would provide around 80 percent of the funding for specific municipal cultural and recreation initiatives. Called the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the deadline for application is November 12. It is not known how the grant program would be affected if there is a change in the federal government after the October 21 election.

Treasurer Teresa Quinlin said while the timeline is tight, it’s an opportunity the Town can’t afford not to try.

“To not make the ask would be a huge miss,” she told council.

The “ask” was for up to $30,000, to complete a fast-track study of building the addition. Members agreed, unanimously supporting the funding. Ward 2 Councillor Ron Kore was not in attendance.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mayor Marvin Junkin said.

Early plans for the community centre recommended including the library branch, and it’s a format that’s worked in other municipalities. The Town’s cursory plans call for a two-story, 8,000 sq.-ft. addition to be built on the northwest corner of the MCC to house the library. The existing library land in Pelham Town Square could then be sold—or used for other purposes.

The problem, however, is that library staff are concerned there won’t be enough room in the proposed new addition.

“I think adding the library to MCC would be a very smart move and an excellent opportunity for both the library and the Town,” Pelham Library acting CEO Amy Guilmette said. “However, we have specific space requirements that the Library Board has outlined, and we are hopeful that the architects working with the Town will locate enough space for us so that this addition can become a reality.”

Guilmette said that the current Fonthill library is about 10,000 square feet, which is almost one-third less space than desired. Therefore, further downsizing its space would be, as she put it, “going backwards.”

Councillor Lisa Haun suggested that some of the existing common areas of the community centre could be utilized for library purposes on top of the addition, but Guilmette questioned how that would work as quiet space — as well as in terms of accessibility –—when other events such as hockey games were taking place in the building.

“We’d be even more scrunched than we are now,” Guilmette said. “We should have a 20,000 square foot minimum [library] for the size of the community … where are you going to go when you squish it?”

The other matter that may encourage a potential library move is the fact that the current building must be brought up to provincial accessibility standards by 2025. While the Town Square facility is only one floor, it includes a basement that must have an elevator in the event a disabled employee or patron needs to access it. The bill for this and other improvements is estimated at over half a million dollars. As such, it’s recommended that any library addition at the community centre include its own elevator independent from the others in the complex.

Council also approved Councillor Mike Ciolfi’s request for up to $10,000 for legal work to be done for the Cannabis Control Committee. The Ward 1 councillor and committee member said it’s a necessity as the Town works toward regulations ahead of next July’s expiry of the Interim Control Bylaw (ICB). “There’s 13 to 14 [legal] questions we want answered before moving forward,” said Ciolfi, who added later that the committee hasn’t spent any money so far. “I’m hoping not to get near the $10,000,” he said.

Treasurer Quinlin said that as with the library study, there was supplemental budget money available for the work. Council unanimously voted in favor of the funding.

Attempt to skirt the ICB?

Ciolfi also dropped a bit of a bombshell at the meeting, saying that it has come to the Cannabis Control Committee’s attention that an individual submitted an application to the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC) to build a one-story, 11,520 sq.-ft. cannabis greenhouse on Kilman Road in North Pelham.

The NEC is a provincial government agency that oversees conservation of the 725-kilometre long Niagara Escarpment between the Bruce Peninsula and the Niagara Gorge. While its jurisdiction runs through multiple municipalities including Pelham, the commission does have some influence in terms of zoning within the escarpment area, which is classified as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

A search of the NEC’s application database shows only one match for a greenhouse with the square footage cited by Ciolfi —dated July 19 of this year, under the last name “Leavens.” Doug Leavens, the eldest brother of former Pelham mayor Ron Leavens, has operated a licensed medical marijuana grow-op on Kilman Road for at least a year, in a small greenhouse a fraction of the size of other Pelham cannabis operations.

Ciolfi moved a motion asking the NEC to essentially deny the request and respect Pelham’s ICB “for its duration,” which passed unanimously.

“A democratically elected government has enacted the ICB as a reflection of the will of the people and that needs to be acknowledged,” Ciolfi told the Voice later. “The ICB is only in place for another nine months, to allow the committee and staff to complete the work to put bylaws in place that will mitigate the adverse impacts that the cannabis production facilities are creating.”

Town CAO David Cribbs echoed these remarks, saying that the NEC should in theory respect the wishes of the Town of Pelham.

“The NEC is charged with land use planning up and down [the Escarpment], but it has no particular focus or expert knowledge of local conditions,” he said. “[This is] asking a semi-democratic institution to respect the wishes of this fully democratic institution.”

New sign bylaw inbound

Council voted to have staff report back on an outline for a new municipal sign bylaw by December. The discussion arose from commercial anti-cannabis signs popping up around Pelham. Fire Chief and Bylaw Enforcement Officer Bob Lymburner looked to council for guidance on the issue, saying that enforcement on non-distractive signage is sometimes determined on a case-by-case basis. Ciolfi, the only councillor to vote against the idea, asked Cribbs if staff has the time for this with such a full plate of items. “We’re talking about a sign,” Ciolfi said.

“We can sleep when we’re dead,” Cribbs replied in deadpan. “We appreciate the sentiment, but it’s really important to have enforceable bylaws … it certainly behooves this community to have an enforceable sign bylaw.”

Budget items

Quinlin went over some 2020 budget items earlier in the meeting, ahead of council getting operating budget binders this week. Despite a much-discussed $100,000 grant for a second bus, Pelham’s transit budget is expected to increase by $42,000 next year. Property tax growth for 2020 is currently forecast at 1.75 percent, subject to change. The Town’s debenture principal and interest is set to increase by $181,000 for the full year of the new debt of $4 million issued in 2019.

The good news is the MCC’s hydro budget is expected to be reduced by at least $100,000 in its second year of operation.

Another anticipated cost increase, however, surrounds gypsy moths. The Town devoted just $25,000 toward combating the foliage-consuming critters this year. More details will be discussed at the October 23 open house.

Odds and ends

The Niagara Region’s public meeting regarding a new water tower in Pelham has been rescheduled to November 6 at Fire Station No. 1. Council appears to have ended its tradition of singing the national anthem in unison to begin meetings, instead playing a YouTube video of “O Canada” at the start of this one.