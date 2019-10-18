Poth Street back in action

BY DAVE BURKET

The VOICE

“We’re turning it into a toll road,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin, last Friday morning, as he officiated at the loosely, semi-official grand re-opening of Poth Street. “A Loonie to cross.”

Junkin shook hands with some neighbouring property owners who turned out for the occasion.

“Just kidding.”

The Poth saga’s conclusion was particularly sweet for resident Bruno Villalta, who became the most vocal critic of the Town’s inaction, in 2017, when two older culverts were deemed unsafe to support continued vehicular traffic.

Indeed, the chain of events set in motion by senior Town staff’s alleged ill-treatment of Villalta arguably was a factor in the wholesale booting-out of the previous council, and the firing of the Town’s former CAO.

Villalta and his wife, Ann, brought along a small table, some Australian wine and Mexican beer, and toasts were offered to local contractor Bill Duffin, whose firm did the work. Duffin had argued from the start that the Town’s initial repair estimate of $1.2 million dollars was greatly exaggerated. Mayor Junkin said the final tab would be under $400,000, less than a third of that amount.

Some 2,400 tons of stone now sit atop the three new culverts, poured in a dozen layers to a height of 120 inches. Each layer was tamped down before the next was poured.

“This is as settled as it will get,” said Duffin, who hoped the Town would complete the job by paving the road before winter.

The only potential hitch in the work came three weeks back, said Duffin, when the Welland River, which feeds the stream running under Poth, suddenly starting rising, he thinks likely due to Hydro needs.

“But the culverts were already in place, solid, so we were fine.”