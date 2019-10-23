Army cadet awarded

On Wednesday, October 2, Mayor Marvin Junkin presented the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Standard Award to Warrant Officer Michael Dyson, an army cadet at the Fonthill Legion.

According to the Duke of Edinburgh’s website, “The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is an internationally recognized program for young people, building their skills to equip them for life and work. The Award can play a critical role in their development.”

Dyson’s current position is platoon commander and he has been a part of cadets for four years.

Beginning last June, Dyson worked towards completing four sections of activities to achieve this award. These included community service, skill development, physical recreation and an adventurous journey.

The award acknowledges that Dyson completed personal challenges to increase his growth and to serve his community. Perseverance, responsibility and goal setting are the main components of the program.

“I’m so proud of the hard work that he’s accomplished,” said Captain Leo Giovenazzo, “It’s exciting to see him finish and move on to the next level.”

Dyson will continue on to complete the Silver Standard Award and possibly the Gold Award in the future. Both will test his skills, and dedication, and push him to work even harder to complete his goals.

The 613 Lincoln and Welland Royal Canadian Army Cadets, to which Dyson belongs, will host a Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 2, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Legion on Highway 20. There will be a 50/50 draw, raffle table, and food. All are welcome. The cadets also have an electronics recycling drop off and collect old clothes to donate to those in need.

The Lincoln and Welland Regiment Army Cadets are accepting new recruits. Applicants must be 12 or older to join.