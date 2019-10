At the annual Royal Canadian Legion, Fonthill, Veterans Dinner, held Sunday evening, Oct. 20, a set of new veterans banners was unveiled. Twenty-six banners honouring living and deceased local veterans will be displayed throughout Fonthill, with more banners to be added over time as the project goes nationwide. From left, Rick Hatt, Rowland Gillap, Jim Summersides, and Mayor Marv Junkin.

RIC GRETSINGER PHOTOS